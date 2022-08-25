Agriculture closes 4 factories for adulteration of juices in SP and SC

Yadunandan Singh

Four juice factories, one in São Paulo and the other three in Santa Catarina, were closed for adulteration of their products after inspection by the Ministry of Agriculture. The action took place today and seized 78 thousand liters of whole orange juice and 46 thousand kilos of concentrated juices. The names of the companies were not disclosed.

The folder identified irregularities that include the adulteration of these products, with the replacement of part of the raw material by “exogenous sources to the fruit”. In one of the factories, for example, the Ministry of Agriculture found the presence of food additives, such as preservatives, in the juices.

One of the establishments used an additive of the sweetener class in drinks, a substance prohibited in products of this type – sweeteners have a sweetening power greater than that of common sugar.

According to the ministry, three of the factories “have already responded to recent lawsuits for the practice of adulteration of elaborated beverages”. If the inspection confirms tampering, the companies will be fined, with a fine that can reach R$ 117,051 per lot.

According to the head of the Regional Service for Advanced Operations for Inspection and Combating Fraud, Kleber Basso, companies can only be reopened if the irregular practices are “remedied and approved” by the ministry.

“Closed companies are prohibited from marketing any product until the irregular practices are remedied and approved by Mapa [Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento], after a new evaluation. The actions seek to protect the production chain, aiming at fair competition and availability of safe and compliant products to the consumer”, he explains.

