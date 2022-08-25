Air France is criticized for failing to comply with security protocols

The French authority responsible for investigating air accidents published on Tuesday (23) an important report highlighting the recurrence of incidents in which safety rules were ignored by Air France crews.

The report by the Bureau of Investigations and Analysis (BEA, for its acronym in French) expressed concern about “a certain culture established among some Air France crews that favors a tendency to underestimate the contribution of a rigorous application of safety procedures” and calls for the French airline to place compliance with procedures at the heart of the company’s safety culture.

BEA relies on an incident that occurred on December 31, 2020 during a flight between Brazzaville, Congo, and Paris aboard an Airbus A330. A fuel leak detected at cruising altitude led the crew to divert their route to the airport of N’Djamena (Chad), but without observing the “Fuel Leak” safety procedure, which foresees the engine cut-off on the side of the leak.

“The engine cutout was intentionally omitted by the crew,” the report notes. “This decision thus created a significant risk of fire and led to a significant reduction in the flight’s safety margin, with the fire having been avoided by chance”, continues the BEA.

“Improvising in the face of the unpredictable”

The BEA cites, for example, a double incident on March 28 and 30, 2017 when the same crew climbed too fast on a flight. On 12 September 2020, an Airbus A318 “waived operational procedures to achieve a quick arrival on the Paris-Orly runway”. “During the final approach, the crew had very few resources to deal with a possible unforeseen event,” insists the BEA.

The investigation office wonders about certain phrases that appear in the Air France pilots’ operating manual, such as: “knows how to deviate from procedures in consultation with the crew when safety demands it” or “improvisation in the face of the unpredictable to obtain the safer result”.

“The BEA considers that Air France should put compliance with procedures back at the heart of the company’s safety culture,” advises the investigative office. the Air France assured the AFP which will consider all recommendations in the report, specifying that some have already been implemented.

The company commits, for example, to “providing pilots with tools that allow them to reproduce and analyze their flights” as recommended by the BEA. Air France also says that in a few months a “company-wide” audit will begin to “complete, if necessary, some analysis of this report”.

