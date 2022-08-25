All about Poco X4 Pro: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

Other strengths of the datasheet are the battery that can be fully recharged in 41 minutes, according to the manufacturer. The Poco X4 Pro arrived in the country costing BRL 3,299 for the 128 GB version and BRL 4,299 for the 256 GB version, in black, blue and yellow.

Poco X4 Pro has 5G and 120 Hz screen

Poco X4 Pro datasheet

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: AMOLED

Main camera: triple, 108, 8 and 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

System: Android 11

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB or 8GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Memory card: microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM (nano SIM)

Dimensions and weight: 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 mm; 205 grams

Colors: black, blue or yellow

Global Announcement: February 2022

Release: March 2022 (Brazil)

Launch price: R$3,299 (6GB/128GB) and R$4,299 (8GB/256GB)

Poco X4 Pro screen goes to 120 Hz and uses AMOLED technology

The Poco X4 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch screen that offers Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels). Using AMOLED technology, a derivative of OLED, the Xiaomi subsidiary’s phone also has a display capable of updating at 120 Hz, a feature that brings the device closer to more expensive smartphones and should ensure images with more natural and fluid transitions and effects.

In design, the Xiaomi mobile has a profile that is conservative on the front panel: the screen is surrounded by reduced edges with sharp curves in the corners and there is a central hole for the selfie camera. At the rear, things change a little because the module that houses the cameras is very pronounced, covering the entire top of the area, with an emphasis on the name “POCO”, engraved just like that, in all caps.

The manufacturer explains that the Poco X4 Pro has IP53 protection: more modest than that seen on the typical high-end smartphone, this certification is enough for the device to offer some resistance to the ingress of dust particles and splashes – but it shouldn’t ensure survival in the event of submersion.

Poco's main camera has 108 MP

The Poco X4 Pro comes equipped with a system with three main cameras. The trio consists of:

108 MP main camera with wide lens and f/1.9 focal aperture

8 MP ultra wide camera (f/2.2)

2 MP macro camera (f/2.4)

With a close-up lens, wide angle for wider frames and the conventional wide frame, the system is very complete and should meet most use cases. Perhaps the device’s biggest omission is the lack of a more robust solution for zoom.

The Poco X4 Pro uses artificial intelligence resources for image enhancement and supports shooting in the so-called portrait mode. There’s HDR support for higher quality images, as well as 720p and 1080p video recording at 30 FPS.

As far as selfies are concerned, the system is simpler and consists of a single camera, with a maximum resolution of 16 MP.

Poco offers 5G and an eight-core Snapdragon processor and a speed of up to 2.2 GHz

The Poco X4 Pro bets on the Snapdragon 695 processor (Qualcomm), a state-of-the-art piece that supports 5G networks through an integrated modem. The octa-core processor can reach maximum speeds of 2.2 GHz on its two high-performance cores.

The six remaining cores of the processor are destined to face less demanding tasks and, reaching a maximum speed of 1.7 GHz, should provide energy savings. The version sold in Brazil of the Poco accesses 8 GB of RAM and comes with 256 GB of data space – total expandable through microSD up to 1 TB of capacity.

Cell phone comes with a powerful charger of 67 Watts of power

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery of gross capacity. The manufacturer does not provide official estimates of the device’s autonomy with a full charge. The only charge information is related to the high power charger that came with the phone. With 67 Watts of maximum power, it is capable of recharging the Poco X4 Pro’s battery from 0 to 100% in 41 minutes. Also according to the brand, it is possible to recover 30% of battery with just 8 minutes of power.

Android version and extra features

The Poco X4 Pro comes out of the box with Android 11 installed and offers a graphical interface well known to those who know Xiaomi devices: MIUI 13 is present on the device with some tweaks and modifications related to the Poco brand in place of the Xiaomi name. The update to Android 12 is now available.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side of the device. In addition to 5G, it supports Wi-Fi 5 (820.11ac), Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. An interesting highlight about the device is the presence of headphone output.

Officially sold in the Brazilian market since March, the Poco X4 Pro arrived here for a suggested price of R$ 4,299 at Xiaomi’s official store.