All ready for the festival that invades Niterói this weekend

This weekend Niterói hosts the festival “Rock But I Like It”, between the 26th and 28th of August, which promises to shake up Niterói and open the rock season in the metropolitan region of the state. In one of the most beautiful postcards of the city: the Niemeyer Path, the festival has confirmed presence of Blitz, Plebe Rude, Ira! and Biquíni Cavadão – among others – and is an event of the Niterói City Hall, produced by the General Events Coordination (CGE) with the support of Neltur and FAN. Entrance is free. (Videos below) (Full schedule below)

According to André Felipe Gagliano, events coordinator from Niterói, the festival marks the return of the city to normal, after the pandemic. According to Gagliano, a large and complete event, like this, was necessary after the return of activities in the city, to mark and celebrate the ‘new phase’. “We are very happy with what we have prepared and we are sure it will be a success! Our goal was to organize a great event, to bring together people of all ages, and to promote and value local bands and entrepreneurs, who suffered so much during these two years of pandemic”explains the coordinator.

O “Rock But I Like It” it is free for all ages and is scheduled for 5 pm on Friday (26). On Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th), the festival starts at 12pm.

Strengthening the local economy

In addition to rock concerts, the event will feature stations selling barbecue, hamburgers and craft beers. And, according to Gagliano, with regard to the festival’s gastronomy, all product suppliers have the right to undertake in the city.

Solidarity Niterói

The party will also have a donation point for the Niterói Solidária campaign, which collects food and hygiene and cleaning products to help vulnerable families.

show schedule

Friday (26/08)

6pm – Giovana Aguilera

7pm – Claudio Zoli

9pm – Teachers on the Rocks

10pm – Tribute to Charlie Brown Jr.

11pm – Blitz

Saturday (27/08)

1pm – Hi-On Heads

2pm – W Band

4pm – Tribute to Raul Seixas

17h – BR80

7pm – Rude Plebe

8pm – Tribute to Freddie Mercury

9pm – Bruce Gomlevsky

11pm – Wrath!

DJ João Pinaud

Sunday (28/08)

1pm – Donna Velho

2pm – Bloody Mary

3pm – Tribute to Tim Maia

4pm – Baby and Pepeu

6pm – Tribute to Cazuza

7pm – Fernanda Abreu

9pm – Bikini Cavadão

DJ João Pinaud

the artists

W band: With the current formation since 2017, Banda W brings a vast, cheerful repertoire basically formed by national and international pop rock, strolling through MPB, and not forgetting the classics of Black Music. The band was born from a partnership of more than 15 years between vocalist Gustavo Werneck and guitarist Willian Jorge, the two worked together for a long time integrating dance bands.

Baby and Pepeu: It may seem incredible, but Brazil had to wait decades to finally see and hear Baby do Brasil and Pepeu Gomes’ first full concert together. In 2022, the Brazilian music icons turn 70 years old in style, kicking off the “140 degrees” tour and releasing the album “Baby & Pepeu ao vivo no Noites Cariocas”, recorded at Morro da Urca in Rio de Janeiro.

Cavadão Bikini: Since the Biquini Cavadão appeared in 1985, the currency has changed its name three times, the country has faced different economic plans, gone through epidemics of cholera, H1N1, yellow fever, dengue, zika, chikungunya, not to mention electrical oil and, of course, many political crises. With each new change, a new challenge, and the need to adapt to each of them. Biquini Cavadão was the first band effectively present on the internet, it adapted well to all sorts of transformations, always without losing its essence. For this reason, the group, formed by Bruno Gouveia, Carlos Coelho, Miguel Flores da Cunha and Alvaro Birita, releases the album Through the Times at the end of 2021.

Blitz: In 1982, Blitz was born at Circo Voador and that same year the band recorded the single ‘You didn’t know how to love me’. In three months, the single sold 100,000 copies and reached the mark of one million copies sold in the midst of a crisis in the music industry. In the sequence, launches the first LP ‘As Aventuras da Blitz’, with more impressive sales than the compact one. In 2022, the band completes 40 years of formation.

BR80: Banda BR80 was formed in January 2002 by musicians from Niterói (RJ), who had the objective of paying tribute to the National Rock of the 80s and remembering established hits from the best decade of Rock Brazil.

Claudio Zoli: Considered the “Prince of Brazilian Soul Music” with 13 albums released, singer-songwriter Claudio Zoli debuted as a professional at the age of 17, participating in the band of Cassiano and Tim Maia, his gurus. With this background, his hoarse voice and sharp guitar, he founded the band Brylho and since then has been scoring hits on the dance floors such as “À Francesa”, “Noite do Prazer” and “Cada um Cada Um – A Namoradeira”, hits that presents at the show in honor of his almost 40-year career dedicated to Soul Music.

Fernanda Abreu: he began his musical career professionally as the lead singer of the band Blitz (pop-rock band with the greatest national success in the 80s), and later followed a solo career, influenced by samba, sambalanço, disco music, hip hop, funk, soul and funk. carioca – musical style that helped to popularize.

Will!: São Paulo band born in 1981. Their hard core has always been preserved: “Nasi (vocals) and Scandurra (guitar)”. O wrath! of today delivers shows where vibration and emotion emerge, with many classics and hits distilled by the guitar of Edgard Scandurra, a left-handed musician who plays with inverted strings. Classics such as Envelheço na cidade, Flores em você, Tarde Vazia, Eu Quero Semper Mais, among others, are not lacking in any of the group’s shows.

Rude mob: Celebrating 40 years of career, Plebe Rude presents the tour of the album “Evolution”. The show features highlights from the new work, in addition to the great hits that marked the band’s trajectory.













