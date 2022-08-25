Amazon Prime Gaming: Assassin’s Creed Origins and More on September’s Free Games List

Pime Gaming, a service included in Amazon’s subscription plan, has been distributing a wide range of free PC games monthly, including great hits such as Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need For Speed ​​Heat, Far Cry 4 and many others, in addition to clear of drops within games like Fall Guys, League of Legends and so on. The service has officially announced which games and drops will be for the month of September 2022, with heavy and very popular titles such as a game from the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

According to the official list released via press release, we will have Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition.

In addition to September’s Free Prime Games, Prime members can also stay tuned for even more in-game content to come, including: Skull and Bones – Players will be challenged to explore a dangerous paradise as they overcome adversity and evolve from an outcast to a feared pirate!

Rainbow Six Siege – Unlock monthly content with Operator Bundles and Boosters to take your gameplay to the next level in this epic 5v5 shooter.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Continue your Viking journey with an all-new bundle arriving September 13th.