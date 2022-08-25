Amidst the uncertainty of the Copa Verde, Remo releases three more athletes

If before, Clube do Remo did not know if it would still have a calendar in the 2022 season, after its elimination in Serie C of the Brazilian Championship, now the Azulino team returns to the expectation of entering the field again due to the confirmation of another edition of the Cup. Verde, which will be held between the months of October and November this year. However, the Lion’s uncertainties remain, as there is no team to play for.

With each passing day, more players who belonged to the group of blue athletes have their contract terminations disclosed through the Daily News Bulletin (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation. This Wednesday (24), it was the turn of defenders Wendel Lomar and Marlon, in addition to striker Netto, to be officially released from Clube do Remo.

With that, 16 players have already been released, as they join goalkeepers Zé Carlos and Victor Lube, forwards Brenner, Bruno Alves and Raul, full-backs Celsinho and Ricardo Luz, midfielders Anderson Paraíba and Erick Flores, midfielder Marco Antônio, and defenders Daniel Felipe. and Everton Sena. In addition to them, midfielders Pablo Roberto, Soares, Jean Patrick, as well as striker Vanilson, also had their departures confirmed.

GREEN CUP

Having only goalkeeper Vinícius, right-back Rony, midfielders Pingo and Paulinho Curuá, striker Ronald and athletes from the youth categories have a link with Filho da Glória and Triunfo, the Azulina board continues to seek a definition to define its future in the season. For this, President Fábio Bentes will have until Friday (26th) to confirm whether or not Leão will participate in the Green Cup.