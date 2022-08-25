Anatel seizes 2,000 illegal Shopee products

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) reported having seized around 2,000 illegal products in Shopee’s distribution centers —Singapore’s e-commerce platform with a strong presence in Brazil—, in the São Paulo metropolitan region. The value of the seized goods is estimated at more than BRL 53,000.

When purchasing a non-approved product, the consumer does not have the guarantee of technical assistance in the event of a defect, nor the guarantee that that equipment will not cause a domestic accident.

According to the entity, the biggest challenge of this inspection occurred due to the fact that the places work through the “cross docking” modality, where the products arrive fully packaged, in packages without any type of identification of their content.

In a note sent to UOLShopee says it respects local legislation and is committed “to offering an easy, safe platform for micro, small and medium entrepreneurs”.

We require all sellers on our marketplace to comply with local laws and our Terms of Service, which, among other things, prohibit the sale of irregular merchandise. We also strive to educate you on relevant regulations and policies and take proactive steps to remove prohibited items from the platform. We continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to protect our users. Shoppe, in a note sent to UOL

In June, Anatel agents had already seized 5,700 non-approved telecommunications products at Amazon distribution centers in the cities of Betim (MG) and Cajamar (SP). Among the items, most were portable batteries, cell phone chargers and wireless headphones. The estimated value of the products reaches R$ 500 thousand.

In October 2021, an inspection action in the storage and distribution centers of the Mercado Livre online sales platform found 9,800 irregular telecommunications products, with an estimated value of BRL 1.2 million.

According to Anatel, the Agency’s inspection actions together with other bodies have already removed from the market, since 2018, about 5.4 million irregular products, with a total estimated value of more than BRL 500 million.