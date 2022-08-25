Andressa Suita marks powerful neckline in a tight dress and fans shiver: “Unique”

Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita has a powerful neckline in a neon green piece and shocking curves; Look

The model Andressa Suita published another breathtaking sequence on the web this Wednesday (24).

Taking advantage of a few days in Croatia, the wife of Gusttavo Lima appeared bright in a neon green fitted dress. The fresh piece was combined with a high-heeled slipper in the same color.

The dress, tight to the body, has a neckline not discreet, highlighting the volume of the muse’s breasts. He still marked the pestle waist and valued the flat stomach.

Andressa Suita opted for an elegant bun, retro sunglasses and a straw bag by Celine.

“Summer is calling”she captioned, which is under the country’s high temperatures.

In the comments, followers were surprised. “Only”, praised one. “The most beautiful”drooled another.

HOW MUCH POWER

The model Andressa Suita collected praise and drew sighs from his followers on Wednesday afternoon (24).

Owner of powerful curves, the muse chose a thin printed bikini, combined with loose shorts, in addition to a kimono with the same print: deep sea with many colors.

Powerful, the singer’s wife Gusttavo Lima sported a flat belly, a thin waist, as well as a defined abdomen and toned legs. With her hair up, she even wore sunglasses to complete the look.

