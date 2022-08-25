Another attempt to reach an agreement between mining companies and authorities for reparations to victims of tragedy in Mariana fails | Minas Gerais

The attorney general of Minas Gerais, Jarbas Soares Júnior, stated in his official profile on social networks that the companies missed a good opportunity for negotiation.

“Unfortunately, despite the well-defined premises, the definition ran into vile metal. The Rio Doce lost, the contaminated fish, the people without income, the States and the Federal Union harmed in their social investments, none of this was enough. Companies miss a golden chance,” he wrote.

The attorney general also left indications that there will be no next meeting until what he considers “a worthy proposal” is presented. And he indicated that the dispute must be resolved in court.

“From the next few weeks, we start the judicial war again. At least, now we have a TRF6 close to us. […] We will only return to the table with a worthy proposal, life that goes on”, he added.

According to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, this was the second negotiation attempt involving indemnification amounts. In addition to the mining companies, representatives of the CNJ and Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) participated in this round. Several other meetings dealt with different matters related to Mariana in the last 18 months.

In June of last year, the g1 showed that the same representatives got together to try to renegotiate the reparation agreement, but the meeting ended in frustration.

On November 5, 2015, the Fundão Dam failed, killing 19 people almost immediately. The Rio Doce and its tributaries were contaminated by the tailings. The “sea of ​​mud” that leaked corresponds to the same volume of Pão de Açúcar. Districts disappeared and thousands of people lost their livelihoods.

The impasse in compensation for those affected, the delay in building houses for those who lost everything with the disappearance of the districts of Bento Rodrigues, Paracatu de Baixo and Gesteira, in addition to environmental problems, are some of the issues that still await a solution.

The g1 sought out the companies and bodies involved in the negotiation process. The CNJ will not manifest itself.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office informed that it will take legal action to continue the accountability and repair of damages caused by the dam rupture in 2015.

BHP Billiton, Vale and Samarco presented similar returns. The miners reported that 389 thousand people were compensated and who were destined BRL 23 billion actions carried out by the Renova Foundation.

Even in the face of the continuous effort of all the institutions involved in the search for reparation for the damage caused by the tragedy, the new attempt to formalize the agreement was frustrated.

In the coming weeks, the remedial actions will be forwarded to the Judiciary.

Samarco informs that it remains open to dialogue with the competent authorities. The mediation promoted by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) on the renegotiation in the context of the Term of Transaction and Adjustment of Conduct (TTAC) has been carried out based on extensive technical discussions and careful evaluation of each of the 42 programs that make up the TTAC, considering all the actions carried out by the Renova Foundation.

The company reaffirms its full commitment to the communities and to the ongoing redress and compensation process. Up to June of this year, more than 389 thousand people had already been compensated, with more than R$ 23 billion having been allocated to actions carried out by the Renova Foundation.

The talks on the renegotiation have taken place within the scope of the Observatory of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and are based on each of the 42 socio-economic and socio-environmental programs provided for in the previous agreement. The dialogues seek solutions to give speed, efficiency and definitiveness to the reparation process. The negotiation is still in progress.

Vale, as a shareholder in Samarco, reinforces its commitment to repairing the damage caused by the rupture of the Fundão dam and has been providing support to the Renova Foundation, responsible for carrying out the repair programs.

See what BHP Billiton says

BHP Brasil participated today, August 24, in yet another round of renegotiations of the Term of Transaction and Adjustment of Conduct (TTAC) mediated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ). BHP Brasil remains open to dialogue that brings definitive solutions to those affected by the collapse of Samarco’s Fundão dam in 2015.

BHP Brasil remains committed to the reparation and compensation actions underway by Fundação Renova.