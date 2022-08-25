Aras is off the agenda with Defense Minister and Armed Forces commanders – News

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, met, this Wednesday (24), with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio, and with the commanders of the Armed Forces. The meeting took place the day after an operation by the Federal Police, authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), against businessmen who spoke of a coup d’état in the case of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) losing this year’s elections.

The meeting took place outside the agenda of the head of the Federal Public Ministry and was published on the agenda of the holder of the Defense. The meeting with General Freire Gomes, Army Commander, Fleet Admiral Almir Garnier, Navy Commander, and Air Force Lieutenant Baptista Júnior, Air Force Commander, took place at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

According to the PGR, the topic of conversation was the role of institutions.





Aras exchanged conversations with the investigated through WhatsApp. The content was obtained by the Federal Police and will be made available to the Supreme Court. In a note, the Attorney General of the Republic stated that he was not notified in advance about the police action.

However, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes made public a document signed by a Supreme Court official noting that the PGR reported having been notified one day before the execution of the search and seizure warrants.