Aras meets with Defense Minister and military commanders to discuss ‘the role of institutions’, says PGR | Policy

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, met this Wednesday (24) with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. Also participating were Navy commanders, Fleet Admiral Almir Garnier Santos; from the Army, General Freire Gomes; and Air Force, Air Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior.

The meeting, at the end of the morning, took place the day after Nogueira’s audience with the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The meeting was not on Aras’ public agenda. According to the PGR, the purpose of the conversation was to discuss the “role of institutions”. On the Defense Minister’s agenda, the meeting was recorded.

Military sources told the g1 that every week a meeting of the minister and commanders is held. And that, this week, Aras was invited to participate in the final part of the meeting.

They also stated that the meeting was institutional, since the Federal Supreme Court deals with issues of interest to the Forces and on which the PGR manifests itself.