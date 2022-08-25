Are larger families entitled to a double installment of Auxílio Brasil?

August was the first month in which the new Auxílio Brasil amount was passed on to more than 18 million beneficiaries.

August was the first month in which the new Auxílio Brasil amount was passed on to the program’s public. More than 18 million beneficiaries had access to the R$ 200 increase. Until the end of the year, each household will receive a monthly installment of R$ 600, regardless of the number of members in the household.

In fact, this is the subject of an old discussion about the program, which in recent days has been put on the agenda. Some people argue that the best way to optimize funds is to calculate the amount of aid based on the number of people in a family.

By calculating the amount of the transfer based on the number of family members, the amount would better and more fairly serve the citizens. Currently, what is paid to a family unit with six people, for example, can be given to a household with only two individuals.

Although the measure is supported by good arguments, it remains just an idea. The calculation of the aid takes into account a minimum basic amount, plus additional benefits that vary according to the composition of the family.

Auxílio Brasil provides financial support to families in poverty and extreme poverty. With the amount released monthly, citizens who fit the program’s requirements can pay their bills. See the August payment schedule below.

end of NIS Payday 1 09/19 two 09/20 3 09/21 4 09/22 5 09/23 6 09/26 7 09/27 8 09/28 9 09/29 0 09/30 Source: Ministry of Citizenship

