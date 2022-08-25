Are you very anxious? Check out some sports that will help

Unfortunately, the number of people suffering from anxiety. However, the good news is that there are effective treatments against this condition, ranging from psychotherapies to medication. In addition, experts also emphasize the importance of the practice of sports to treat anxiety.

Which sport helps with anxiety control?

Overall, any sport can contribute to the reduction of anxiety symptoms. That’s because body movement stimulates the release of endorphins and allows our body to relax and release stress.

In addition, exercises help to have better control of breathing, which is an important factor in treating anxiety. Still, see some of the sports that best present results for those who suffer from this problem.

yoga

Yoga is a sport that deals directly with breathing control, as well as working with movements that generate muscle relaxation. With this, people who suffer from anxiety show significant improvements, ranging from greater concentration and focus to mastery over emotions.

races

Regardless of the pace you run, the most important thing will always be to run. This exercise moves the whole body and also helps our brain to think better. In addition, running outdoors helps bring pleasure to our body.

Boxing

For those who feel that they need to deal mainly with a stress problem, boxing is a great option. After all, it will work as a true catharsis, where the person can eliminate tensions from their daily lives through this sport. In addition, this is a great sport for those who want to lose calories.

Swimming

There’s nothing better than taking advantage of a hot day to practice water sports. Even studies point out that swimming is a sport capable of generating well-being, and this is very positive for those who suffer from anxiety. In addition, swimming will also help to improve breathing and bring greater control over the mind.