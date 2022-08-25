Arrested for drug trafficking, MC Kauan smiles and says: ‘Another innocent being arrested’

Funkeiro was taken by the police this Tuesday, 23, in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo; he had previously been arrested for drug possession in 2014

Reproduction / TV Tribune

The singer’s team released a note on social media claiming innocence



This Tuesday, the 23rd, the singer MC kauan was arrested by drug trafficking in Saint Vincenton the south coast of Sao Paulo. Local broadcaster TV Tribuna released footage of the funk singer’s arrest, where he smiled at the camera and defended himself against the accusations. “Another innocent being arrested,” he said. In 2014, Kauan was arrested for drug possession during a police stop. On social media, the artist has officially positioned himself through the company Produções e Eventos Nalva Mariz. “This is an injustice, because as everyone knows, MC Kauan has always worked, always dedicated himself to music and has never been involved in any criminal activity. We will not rest until the truth comes out and he manages to prove his innocence, as we tirelessly believe in Brazilian justice,” he said. Among the funk singer’s biggest hits are the songs “Mestre das Fugas”, “Casa do Coreano” and “Mestre do Desastre”, where the theme of clashing with police in the streets was common.