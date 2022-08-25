“Assuming this is a liberation”; After being caught in public, Alanis Guillen hits the hammer and reveals sexuality

The 24-year-old had an exclusive chat with the magazine “Elástica”, where she admitted to going to therapy to try to deal with the pressure in her career.

The actress Alanis Guillenwhich has been successful as Juma in “Pantanal”, gained thousands of new followers. Since the beginning of the recordings, the 24-year-old has been the subject of rumors with Jesuit BarbosaO Jove. The two are close friends and have already been caught “in the act”, clinging to leaked backstage clicks. The actor, however, got back together with her ex-boyfriend.

Last Friday (19), inclusive, Jesuit made the romance with the designer official Cicero Ibeiro in a post on Instagram: “I and he”wrote in the caption. Alanis, on the other hand, was recently seen with a “mystery blonde”, which was later discovered by netizens and journalists. Its about Poli Pierattias published by the website “The Fuxico”.

The painter is followed by Alanis and has already appeared with the interpreter of Juma on other occasions. The magazine “elastic”the actress spoke openly on the subject and said to be a sexually fluid person: “Acknowledging that is a release. Love also feels more sincere and real. Talking about it and accepting ourselves makes us able to look at each other with empathy”.

“The more I try, the more I realize that I have no control over anything. Still, I go to therapy and try to understand how the artists I admire deal with all this exposure. We, actors who are in the media, can help strengthen the spectator who watches us and tell him that loving a person outside the heteronormative spectrum is not wrong.”he added.