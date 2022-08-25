Atlético admits selling two players to Europe

Credit: Pedro Souza / Atletico

Atlético-MG already admits to selling two of its most valuable players to European football in case of advantageous proposals for the club. According to a publication in the newspaper O Tempo, the early eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores da América made Galo change his mind and wait for offers involving midfielder Matías Zaracho and midfielder and side Rubens.

The second even received a proposal from a Russian club almost a month ago, in the region of 3 million euros. However, the Rooster found the value lower than expected and promptly refused it. Also according to the publication, the same Russian club signaled a new proposal, now in the range of 8 million euros (R$ 40.5 million). Russians who want Rubens would have learned of a Premier League club that also wants Rubens and can bid. In England, the transfer window closes on the 1st of September, while in Russia it only closes the following week.

Atlético-MG will listen to the proposals, but understands Rubens as Guilherme Arana’s successor at the club. This sim must receive an advantageous offer and leave after the World Cup. He has been part of Tite’s last call-ups and can be valued at the Worlds.

Zaracho in the sights of Porto

Midfielder Matías Zaracho is another in the crosshairs of European football. Porto, from Portugal, signaled that they can make an offer for the Argentine. Galo already has a value in mind: 20 million euros. That’s because half of what is paid will be passed on to Racing, which is entitled to 50% of the midfielder’s economic rights. The Portuguese press has assured that Porto will send a final proposal to take Zaracho to Europe.