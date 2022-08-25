Atlético-MG forwards the sale of defender Vitor Mendes to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria | Brazilian series a

Defender Vitor Mendes is on his way to European football. Atlético-MG, holder of the athlete’s pass, is close to agreeing the sale to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. Negotiations have advanced between the clubs and the expectation is that the agreement will be signed by August 31, the deadline for the European window. The Bulgarian club’s interest is old and has gained strength in recent weeks.

Asked about the defender’s possible departure, Juventude’s vice president of football, Osvaldo Pioner, admitted the consultation, but said that, for now, he has not received any official manifestation from Galo. Miners own 70% of the rights and another 30% belong to Santos.

Ludogorets had already probed Vitor Mendes in the previous window. Since then, he has been following the player’s performance. In parallel with the negotiations with Galo, the club streamlines the procedures to enroll him in continental competitions. This Thursday, the Bulgarians enter the field in the preliminary phase of the Europa League against Zalgiris, from Lithuania.

Loaned to Juventude in 2021, the young defender was one of the highlights of the campaign to stay in Serie A. In all, there were 45 games and three goals scored by Alviverde. With the spotlight, Vitor Mendes returned to Atlético for the state championship this year. After entering the field only three times, he was handed over again to the gauchos.

In the current edition of the Brasileirão, the defender participated in only eight duels. A muscle injury in the back of his right thigh kept him from the pitch for more than two months. Last week, he returned to training with the group and was on the bench in the draw with Botafogo. If the deal is not concluded in the next few hours, the athlete is at Louzer’s disposal to face Inter.