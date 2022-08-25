Atlético-MG: president sees unnecessary protest against team and fears “opposite result” on the field | athletic-mg

“It was a peaceful demonstration, without any kind of aggression, violence, but I don’t think that type of demonstration was needed at this time.”

The interview was given to Itatiaia Radio in Rio de Janeiro, where Sérgio Coelho attended the Seminar on Combating Racism and Violence in Football, held at the CBF headquarters.

The manager highlighted that the club is organized and the team spares no effort to react in the Brazilian Championship. Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion in 2021, Atlético did not mesh in 2022, with eliminations in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil and a bad campaign in the Brasileirão.

– We have the club organized, the team has been running a lot on the field, dedicated itself in training and games, we have created opportunities for goals, as Cuca himself said. The numbers in the matches are excellent, but we are not getting the results. Goiás had a chance. We had 28 submissions, we didn’t make it. We respect the crowd. I would like to take this opportunity to ask that if you can avoid this type of manifestation, we thank you.

1 of 3 Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Sérgio Coelho believes that this type of demonstration can have the opposite effect of what fans want. More unrest can be generated for players in the next game. On Sunday, Galo faces América-MG, at Independência.

– I don’t think so (advances). Sometimes we need to be a little tough on players, but at the moment we don’t see the need for that at Atlético. The athletes are doing their part with professionalism, dedicating 24 hours a day, during the game they are running hard, working hard. It is necessary to give them the opportunity to be calm to reverse the situation. More pressure can have the opposite result. It’s my point of view.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv