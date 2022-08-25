Atlético-MG: Vargas regrets expulsion and seeks help when feeling depressed | athletic-mg

Eduardo Vargas is not one to give interviews. But he prepared to speak of the moment of strong pressure (was the target of charges by the club’s organizer) . In an interview with Globo, he openly answered about the torment of expulsion in Libertadores 15 days ago, the fine imposed by the club, the removal from the games, and the search for mental help for the mission to turn around the Rooster.

Chilean Vargas recognizes difficult moment and promises to end the season on a high

“I’m focused on reversing this whole situation. Trying, in these last three months (from 2022), to be called up again (related to Cuca), and showing all the desire I have to change the situation. And then they (Atlético) will say if I’m okay. If they want me, I’ll stay”.

At 32, Vargas renewed his contract until December 2024. He ended last season on a high, with direct participation in the title of the Rooster in the Copa do Brasil (replacing the injured Diego Costa). The red card against Palmeiras (in stoppage time), however, put him on the crowd’s fury route.

1 of 8 Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo

And it still reverberates. There are two games in a row away from the related list (Coritiba and Goiás). He’s down, he’s having a bad time (he knows it himself). He says he went into depression and still digests the day to day away from his children. A spiral of problems.

– After the expulsion, I fell into depression. I felt like I wanted nothing. I didn’t want to go out on the street, I didn’t want to go to the supermarket. Even my kids came over the weekend. We stayed here with my friends, their children. We went out here at the playground (in the condominium), and I could have taken it to the mall, you know? Anywhere for them to enjoy. But I didn’t feel like it. Because I knew that maybe the athletican, the fan, would look at me in a different way.

2 of 8 Eduardo Vargas, striker for Atlético-MG, after being sent off against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Eduardo Vargas, striker for Atlético-MG, after being sent off against Palmeiras — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The way out was to seek professional help and seek strength to change the current phase. The striker works daily with Lincoln Nunes, a mental trainer who specializes in sports performance.

Vargas created a new routine. He wakes up at sunrise, at 6 am, and starts to activate the physical and psychological part for training in Cidade do Galo. Place where he will try to regain confidence and return to games.

– One of my functions is to demonstrate to him that he was not the totally fundamental part of the elimination. Of course he would do it differently if he got back in the situation. He wants to change, it’s a big desire. To regain the confidence of the fans, of the club. The past does not change, but the future can be written differently. It is also important not to distort reality in his mind. I say that because Palmeiras had two important players sent off, and Palmeiras was more efficient in penalties – he analyzes.

“We know of Vargas’ ability to take penalties, but he cannot feel the only culprit in the elimination of Galo” (Lincoln Nunes)

Alongside the professional, Eduardo Vargas also started to have the support of the neuroscientist Fabiano de Abreu Agrela, also CEO of a press office, PhD in neurosciences and master in psychology. Fabiano studies with other players, such as full-back Emerson Royal, ex-Atlético and today at Tottenham. Royal will undergo a complete neuroimaging exam to improve performance. It is a path also studied by Vargas.

– The size of the player’s emotional impact has variables, among them, genetic conditions and life history. What we do is analyze these variables, understand their life history and, if necessary, order tests, including genetics and neuroimaging. The athlete’s mental state is related to the production of neurotransmitters and these with the control of thought through the past, genetic precursors, as well as food and other factors and, it is known that the mental condition interferes not only with the physical condition, but also also in creativity, decision making, focus and memory, which are the means linked to skill – said the PhD.

4 of 8 Vargas next to mental trainer Lincoln Nunes — Photo: Personal Archive Vargas next to mental trainer Lincoln Nunes — Photo: Personal Archive

Read the full interview with Vargas:

How did you face the protest from fans?

– This has never happened to me. Not at Grêmio, in 2013. Not at any other team. Very hard to believe what happened. But I respect the crowd. People have to be charged. So after they charged me, I replied. I am within my rights to answer some things. But then I felt upset. Because, as I told you, this has never happened to me. I’m on a bad streakbut for that, I already apologized to my teammates, my coach Cuca, to Rodrigo (Caetano, football director).

I didn’t have the opportunity to apologize to the crowd. I want to say that I am very sorry about the elimination of Libertadores. Apologize to every fan who is always supporting in the stadium. I got upset.

Did you feel, at some point, that the charge was extrapolated? Did you feel afraid?

– I never had that fear. I always go with a friend to CT for training, because it helps me a lot. Then I told him to go alone, because I have to face it. If I have to face someone, I will face it alone. We found out that they were going to manifest. So I went alone, stopped, talked a little. They manifested, I accepted. And, calm down… I was never afraid of them hitting me. I think they also respect the player.

After a few days, looking back, what do you have to say about the expulsion?

– So I’m one of the main players who can take a penalty. So, I went in with this desire… I think I went in in the 76th minute (he came in at 34 minutes of the second half). I went in with a lot of desire to win this game. So you don’t have to fight penalties. But I felt that in penalties I was the main one who was going to hit. In the first foul (which he commits), for me, it wasn’t a yellow card, because I walked away from the player. In the second, I was fouled and he (referee) did not score. So, I lost my mind, I went after the player (from Palmeiras). I think Allan made the mistake.

“I totally lost my mind. Then I went to speak with the judge. It never crossed my mind that he was going to expel me. Then I arrived in the locker room with a hot head and totally regretting having been expelled”.

What was it like to enter Atlético’s dressing room after that? Did you talk to Cuca?

– I didn’t talk to Cuca. Just the next day. I went there to apologize to him, to Rodrigo. And I said everything I felt, that I felt. Same thing I’m talking about now. That I was very sorry. I would never harm a coach or a teammate with that. It never crossed my mind.

You were fined by Atlético afterwards… How were your trips to CT?

– When I arrived at the CT I felt like, you know, ugly duckling? I didn’t want to do anything, I didn’t have much, I felt uncomfortable, you know? Nervous… but then they told me I was going to be punished. Afterwards, Rodrigo called me to say that I wasn’t going to the game.

5 of 8 Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Globo

I felt very guilty. That’s why I sought help at this very difficult time. I fell into depression, you know? He’s helping me a lot. I’m leaving here with more desire to try to gain confidence from the coach, teammates and especially Massa.

You say you had depression…

– After the expulsion, I fell into depression. I felt like I wanted nothing. I didn’t want to go out on the street, I didn’t want to go to the supermarket. Even my kids came over the weekend. We stayed here with my friends, their children. We went out here on the playground, and I could have taken it to the mall, you know? Anywhere for them to enjoy. But I didn’t feel like it. Because I knew that maybe the athletican, the fan, would look at me in a different way.

“The follow-up is helping me a lot. It’s changing my thinking, my way of thinking. We wake up at 6 am for him to give him a workout, an activation to go stronger, more confident in training.”

The intention is to stay at Atlético?

– That’s why I work for him to help me. I’m focused on reversing this whole situation. Trying, in these last three months, to be called up again (related to Cuca), and showing all the will I have to change the situation. And then they (Atletico) will say if I’m okay. If they want me, I’ll stay.

“I like challenges, you know? I’ve put in my mind my desire to stay here. But time will decide.”

Why isn’t the Vargas who turned the year the same as 2021?

– I think I relaxed. How can I explain… I felt comfortable, you know? If I did poorly in a game, I didn’t feel the way I did last year when I did poorly either. Last year, if I played poorly, I didn’t score a goal, I gave everything in the week, I took care of myself, I ate well. Now, too, I started to eat well to be in the ideal physical state I had last year.

6 of 8 Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Fabiano Sperandio Eduardo Vargas – striker for Atlético-MG — Photo: Fabiano Sperandio

So were you accommodated?

Is it that story that when you enjoy a feast that was 2021, you become the year without hunger?

– It’s not that. I’m always hungry. But that’s what I said. Sometimes… I went through a breakup with my ex-wife. I’m not using that as an excuse. But it affects being away from the children. They moved to Porto Alegre. There are many things, and then I relaxed a little more.

Did Chile’s lack of prospects help in this situation?

– No, the selection has nothing to do with this situation, actually.

7 of 8 Wall of Eduardo Vargas’ house with shirts, mini-trophies and champion medals — Photo: Fred Ribeiro Wall of Eduardo Vargas’ house with shirts, mini-trophies and champion medals — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

How do you plan the end of the year?

– Happy. With a new Vargas ending the season. Trying to help the team get into the top four of the Brazilian, to have the spot in Libertadores. And leave another perspective in the mind of the fan and in the mind of the club’s staff.

Is the project made more difficult by the number of attackers?

-It has many attackers. But the truth is that every club I went to always had a lot of strikers, and I always fought to get a spot. I respect my teammates a lot. But I will fight to have my call-ups, and to have the starting spot.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv