Audience says goodbye to Trindade in “Pantanal” and regrets the character’s departure

The farewell scene of Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in “Pantanal” left netizens and fans of the soap opera emotional. In the story, the guitar player really believed that he would be happy next to Irma (Camila Morgado), following the destiny he already knew before it happened. But since she finds out she’s pregnantthe guitar player is no longer so sure, everything seems to have changed.

The twist is due to the belief he has that the cramullion will not spare the life of his son or loved one, as everything indicates that he wants to take their place. Certain that the only solution to protect them is his departure, Trindade asks Zaquieu for help (Silvero Pereira) to say goodbye to Irma as best he can.

After leaving José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm without saying goodbye to anyone else, the pawn dismounts his knight in front of Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut. unload your belongings and let the animal go. Curious, the prankster asks about the pact that made him such a good musician. Trindade suggests that she is breaking this pact and doesn’t want to know about the viola anymore, but ends up agreeing to play with Eugênio one last time.

Between lamentations and protests

On Twitter, the preferred platform for Pantanal fans, Trindade’s departure from the telenovela left viewers helpless. “Gabriel Sater, you were brilliant as Trindade. What a pleasant surprise you were in this plot. You deserved more and more space and not the exit from the soap opera because it is forbidden to change a comma of the original 1990 text. one of them, praising the actor and criticizing the author of the novel, who is the grandson of the original creator of the text, Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

“Cursing until the fifth generation because Trindade left,” wrote another. “Today was the saddest chapter with Trindade’s departure!!! If Trindade doesn’t stay with Irma in the end. I’ll never watch a soap opera by this author Bruno Luperi again”, argued another. “Trindade is the only character that allowed a suspense, that’s why Luperi took him now, and will stay in this ‘come back or don’t come back’ until the 45th of the second half. Unfortunately”, speculated a third.