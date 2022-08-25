“Bad game”; Mauro Cezar is not satisfied with victory and ‘detonates’ holder chosen by Dorival at Flamengo

O Flamengo did not feel pressured to play for Morumbi and achieved a result considered very positive in the first match of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, winning by 3 to 1 and achieving a huge advantage towards the final, since it can lose by up to 1 goal difference in the back at Maracanã. The team led by Dorival Júnior ended up not playing one of their best games, but took advantage of the chances created.

Opening the scoring with João Gomes, Mais Querido retreated a lot, suffered a lot of pressure from São Paulo, who had good chances, but stopped in Santos and also on the beam. in the second time, gabigol managed to increase the advantage, in the same way that Cebolinha did, at the end of the game, after the opponent had discounted with Rodrigo Nestor.

The Flamingo number 9, however, missed a great opportunity after chance created by Pedro, receiving a “rain” of criticism. When talking specifically about the attacker, Mauro Cezar Pereira made it very clear that he did not like the performance, punctuating exactly the issue of wasting goals scored and getting in the way of Rubro-Negro:

“In addition to losing a goal, Gabriel does not anticipate the defenders once, does not win a dispute, nothing creates… Due to its quality, hitherto hidden or lost somewhere, it can do something positive at any time, but so far it’s been a bad game“criticized Mauro, who did not stop there, saying that no one makes demands on the player:

“Until when will Gabigol miss these goals and no one at Flamengo will charge him? Next time Pedro should solve it alone”, he wrote. Even losing some goals face to face, Gabi still gets good numbers in the season: in 2022, there were 50 games played, 23 goals scored and 3 assists, but it is well below 2021.