Banks want to withdraw rights and reduce PLR ​​percentage

At the negotiation meeting with the National Banking Command, this Wednesday (24), the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban) brought a proposal for Profit Sharing (PLR) that generates a reduction in the percentage distributed by banks to the category, and the banks still want to offset the amount paid in their own programs in the additional installment. The Command refused the proposal on the table.

The banks started the meeting by proposing to keep the text of the current PLR clause of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT), with a correction of only 6.22% on the ceiling value. With this proposal, in the three largest private banks in the country (Bradesco, Itaú and Santander), the percentage of distribution in the basic rule would fall from 4.97% of the profit distributed in 2021 to 4.89% this year. In the additional portion, the reduction would be from 1.69% to 1.63%.

New proposal with losses

After the Command’s refusal and a break in the meeting, the banks returned and presented a correction in the ceiling of 6.73%. With the new proposal presented by the banks, the percentage distributed in the three largest private banks in the country would fall from 4.97% of the profit distributed in 2021 to 4.85% this year in the basic rule. In the additional portion, the reduction would be from 1.69% to 1.64%.

“In 1995, banks already distributed, on average, 14% of profits as PLR. Last year it dropped to 6.6% and now they want to reduce it even more! It’s absurd!”, criticized the president of the National Confederation of Financial Branch Workers (Contraf-CUT) and coordinator of the National Command of Banking Workers, Juvandia Moreira, noting that last year, on average, 45% of the dividends to shareholders and that, for 2022, the average annual remuneration of the executive board of the largest banks is expected to be around BRL 9 million per director, an amount 11.1% higher than in 2021.

“Another full day of negotiation, with banks presenting lowered proposals, taking long breaks at the table to then present readjustment rates that increase the dropper. They went from 6.22% to 6.73%. We have already reached the fifteenth negotiating table and they have not yet presented a proposal for an index for salary readjustments. It is disrespectful to the category that builds its billionaire profits”, criticized the president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command, Ivone Silva.

“With these limiters, the percentage distributed is increasingly smaller, because profits grow, but ceilings and fixed installments limit distribution to workers”, explained the president of Contraf-CUT.

harassment tool

Regarding the interest of banks in wanting to compensate the amounts paid by their own programs in the additional portion of the PLR ​​of the category, the Command emphasizes that it will be used as another tool of moral harassment.

“Banks, through their managers, will use it as an argument to further increase abusive charges for meeting targets,” said the president of Contraf-CUT.

“Compensating own programs in the additional portion of the PLR ​​leaves workers even more vulnerable to abusive target charges. We will not accept it”, added the president of Seeb/SP.

assemblies

Trade unions across the country will hold assemblies on Friday (26), so that bank employees can analyze Fenaban’s proposal and authorize the state of a permanent assembly.

“With a proposal for a readjustment without a real increase, with a readjustment of the food voucher only for general inflation, without considering food inflation, and a lowered PLR, the banks play the category for the strike”, concluded Juvandia.

Continuity of negotiations

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for this Thursday (25), starting at 2 pm, in person, in São Paulo. But, the Command asked the banks to assess the need for the meeting and that it only happen if there are proposals that recognize the work of the category.