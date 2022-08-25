Barbie Ferreira will not return for season three

Highlight of the first season of euphoria, Barbie Ferreira will not return for the third year of the series. The actress announced in a post on Instagram shared this Wednesday (24) that she will not play Kat again in the production of HBO.

In the post, which can be seen below, Ferreira said he hopes many have seen themselves in his “very special and enigmatic character” and that she hopes fans felt the affection with which she played her.

“After four years of living this very special and enigmatic character that is Kat, I have to say a very sad goodbye. I hope many saw themselves in her as I saw myself and seeing her journey to who she is today has brought you joy. I put a lot of affection and love into her and I hope you guys felt it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez”

It is worth remembering that Ferreira had a curiously more discreet participation in the second season of euphoriawhich generated several rumors of her discontent with the director and creator Sam Levinson – know more.

Euphoria confirmed for season three, but does not yet have a release date. The first two years are available at HBO Max.

