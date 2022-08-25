Barcelona take on City in charity friendly at Camp Nou

Barcelona draws with Manchester City by 3 to 3, today, in a friendly held at Camp Nou, in Spain. The scoreboard was built with goals from Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, for the Spaniards. Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer and Mahrez discounted for the English.

Today’s duel featured a charitable cause. All proceeds will be donated to support patients diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), degenerative disease that causes irreversible motor paralysis. The event’s ambassador is Juan Carlos Unzué, a former Barcelona goalkeeper and assistant coach, who was diagnosed with the disease just over two years ago.

In the Premier League, City are runners-up with seven points from three games. Barça, on the other hand, occupies the fifth position in Espanyol, adding four points in two matches so far.

City’s next commitment will be against Crystal Palace, in the Premier League, on Saturday (27), at 11:00 am (Brasília time). Barcelona returns to the field next Sunday (28), for La Liga, at 14:30 (Brasília) against Real Valladolid.

Xavi x Pep

Xavi Hernández has reunited with his former commander, Pep Guardiola, for the first time as a coach. The Barça coach never hid that it was Guardiola who inspired him to continue his football career on the sidelines. Xavi was part, as a player, of the iconic Barcelona that won the ‘sixtet’ in the 2008/09 season, with Pep as captain.

Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernández meet again at Camp Nou Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

arm pressure

The confrontation started with Barcelona without imposing more in the match. In the first minutes, Aubameyang had the first chance of the game, but the goalkeeper Ortega Moreno made a good save. In the sequence, Kessié limped a ball on the post of City.

What a mess, Pena!

Sergio Gómez made an easy cross for the goalkeeper, but Iñaki Peña ended up puncturing when trying to hold the ball, which landed on Julián Álvarez’s foot. The Argentine took advantage of the incredible failure and only pushed towards the goal.

All the same

A few minutes later, Raphinha took a free-kick into the area, City’s defense partially cut it and the ball left for Aubameyang, who kicked it cross, first. The ball ended up entering the left corner, between the post and goalkeeper Ortega Moreno.

Take it, give it here!

In the 21st minute of the final stage, De Bruyne played wrong and gave it to Gavi as a gift. Once inside the area, the youngster touched the ball in the direction of De Jong, who swelled the nets before the arrival of the opposing goalkeeper.

A few minutes later, Cancelo received in the area from the right, with freedom, and crossed for Palmer to complete alone in the small area and leave the score equal again.

Catalan advantage

After missing a great opportunity, receiving a free-kick and shooting for Moreno’s defense, Memphis scored Barça’s third goal. Sergi Roberto received a nice inversion from Eric García and served the arrival of shirt 10 in the middle of the area. Free, the Dutch hit the first time and overcame the goalkeeper.

Camp Nou packed!

The audience at the iconic stadium was over 91,000 people for the match that raised funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Camp Nou packed for the friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City Image: Xavi Bonilla/Europa Press via Getty Images

head shock

Mbete was left on the ground after a head-on collision with Christensen and received medical attention on the pitch. Although conscious, the City player spent a good amount of time lying on the pitch and was taken out on a stretcher, earning applause from the fans present.

tie at the end

After Haaland suffered a penalty in stoppage time, Mahrez went for the decisive kick and hit the left corner firmly, with no chance for the goalkeeper. With that goal, the match ended in a draw.