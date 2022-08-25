‘Barraca do Beijo’ by Viih Tube: check out the looks of the celebrities at the party | fashion & beauty

Party in São Paulo to celebrate 22 years of HIV Tube! THE Kiss tend will rock the nightlife of São Paulo and will bring together around 1,200 people. With the theme 2000’sguests will also be inspired and wear iconic looks from personalities, cartoons or movies of the time. looking forward to this dress code? We are!
The birthday girl arrived with everything and with a fairy look inspired by a famous cartoon. The Gshow spoke with the stylist to learn more about the details, and we even found out why the “Eli Potter” and “Bloomtube” combination.
Eliezer got excited about the costume and showed off his Harry Potter style.
“I wear glasses a lot and one thing I watched a lot from the 2000s was Harry Potter. Since she was a fairy, I thought I’d be a magician.”
The influencer’s mother, Viviane di Felice, was inspired by the movie “As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills” and used all the items that have already been very successful, such as checkered skirt, long stockings and hair buckle.
Former BBB 22 Rodrigo Mussi, a friend of the influencer, also appeared there and made a reference to the film “American Pie” on the shirt. To complete, ripped pants and sneakers.
Former BBB 22 Jessilane was inspired by the cartoon of “Three Spies Too Much” and amused her followers when talking about the choice of costume.
“If there’s a character that suits me, it’s Alex. A little clumsy, with a little bad luck, but always lively and very determined. 💛”
