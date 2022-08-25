BC servers rebut Bolsonaro’s speech about the creation of Pix | Economy



BC servers rebut Bolsonaro’s speech about the creation of Pix – AFP

Published 08/24/2022 18:12

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) issued on Tuesday, 23, a note of repudiation against the speeches of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who said he was responsible for creating the instant payments system. The statement was given during an interview with Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, earlier this week. The union entity reiterated that Pix was created and implemented by Central Bank employees and not by the current management or any other government.

The note also highlights that Pix did not receive any support or citation during the electoral campaign that elected the current president, in 2018, and that, in November 2020, Bolsonaro declared that Pix was something linked to civil aviation, showing ignorance about the system. “Central Bank Ordinance No. 97,909, which established the working group to develop an instant payment interbank tool, was published on May 3, 2018, long before the election of the current government.”

According to data from the Central Bank, transactions through Pix moved around R$933.5 billion in July.

The system has already been used by more than 136 million users, including individuals and companies, since the beginning of its operation, in November 2020.

The union concluded by signing its non-partisan action and that it will not allow any candidate in the 2022 election campaign to try to take undue electoral advantage of the work carried out by the servants of the monetary authority. “Governments pass; the public servants of the Brazilian state remain.”