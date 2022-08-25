Belo and Gracyanne have until this Thursday to pay a debt of R$ 483 thousand for late rent in SP

In June, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) ordered the eviction of the couple from the property, located in the neighborhood of Moema.

Playback/Instagram/beautiful

Singer and wife have until this Thursday to pay rent, IPTU and fines



O Sao Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) established that the singer Beautiful and your wife Gracyanne Barbosa must pay the amount of BRL 483,156.46 for renting a house in the neighborhood of Moema, a noble region of the capital of São Paulo. The amount includes rents, IPTU, unpaid consumer bills, contractual fine, security deposit and indemnity for moral damages. The sentence was issued on August 4th, but the couple only received the summons on the 10th, making the deadline for payment of the amount to go until this Thursday, 25th. In addition to the couple, the company Central de Shows and Event Ltd. It was also cited in the lawsuit. In June, the couple had already received an eviction order for non-payment. The contract was signed in the name of the company, which belongs to the singer’s former manager and, adding rent and IPTU, the monthly amount that should be paid reached R$ 16 thousand.