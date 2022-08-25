Benzema wins the award for best player in Europe this season | international football

Karim Benzema with the award for the best player in Europe (Photo: OZAN KOSE / AFP)
- In women’s, Alexia Putellas beats Beth Mead and takes the prize
Benzema, 34, led Real Madrid in winning the last Champions League, being the competition’s top scorer with 15 goals. The other finalists for the award were Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, also from Real, and Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, from Manchester City.
Last season’s UEFA best player election adds to Benzema’s favoritism for the season’s other individual awards: the France Football Ballon d’Or, for which he is one of the nominees, and FIFA The Best, which has yet to announce the competing players.
Real Madrid, which won the Champions League title for the 14th time, was also represented at the award for the best coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti.
– What a night, I’ve said that several times last season, in the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals. First, I want to thank Arrigo Sacchi, he was a great teacher, thank my club, my team, the support of the fans on each incredible night at the Santiago Bernabéu – said Ancelotti.
The UEFA presidential award opened the ceremony with a tribute to former coach Arrigo Sacchi, who was runner-up in 1994 with the Italian national team and won two Champions Leagues with Milan in the late 1980s.