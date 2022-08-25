Bill restricts Pix keys to CPF and CNPJ: what can happen to the others? See pros and cons

A bill is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies that seeks to restrict Pix keys to the CPF or CNPJ number of users of the instant transaction system created by the Central Bank. Under the current rules, Pix also allows the registration of e-mail, cell phone and random sequence.

Authored by Deputy Vicentinho (PT-SP), Bill 1989/22 aims to facilitate the identification of people who commit scams or fraud using Pix. According to Psafe, a company specializing in cybersecurity, more than 1.4 million attempted scams involving Pix have already been identified.

“The possibility of using cell phone numbers and e-mail addresses as Pix keys has facilitated the occurrence of crimes and has made it difficult to identify and punish criminals”, says the deputy. According to the parliamentarian, the CPF and CNPJ are “permanent data that, theoretically, make it easier to detect the destination of resources”.

Alexandre Bueno, head of Capco Digital Lab São Paulo, highlights that only 24.5% of the keys registered today are CPF or CNPJ. “In this way, the limits proposed in the PL will impact more than 75% of the registered keys, and may directly reduce the use of the tool”, he says.

According to Agência Câmara, the proposal also removes the possibility of using the random key, which is currently possible for payments via Pix. “Although created to provide greater security, allowing personal data not to be shared, it can also be used to complicate the identification of the parties to the transfer operation and the consequent investigation of the crime”, evaluates the deputy.

Through its press office, the Chamber of Deputies informed that “PL 1989/22 was presented on July 12 and forwarded to the Finance and Taxation Commission, where it awaits the designation of rapporteur. If approved by this commission, it goes to the Constitution and Justice and Citizenship Commission for analysis. Being also approved by this collegiate, the PL goes on to be analyzed by the Senate”.

For Victor Hugo Pereira Gonçalves, president of Instituto Sigilo, it cannot be proved that the decrease in the number of Pix keys will bring more security to users. “It makes no sense to restrict rights and possibilities to a number or code. This violates fundamental rights and makes life difficult for the user, who will only have one possibility of using a key”, he assesses.

Read too

Eduardo Llanos, forensic expert and director of Secrim Criminalística, considers that the project has a correct vision against fraud and scams that are carried out via Pix, because it causes a difficulty for criminals, who will need more data. For the specialist, the measure also creates an identity for the Pix recipient.

“The crooks use fake e-mails and have the ‘modus operandi’ obtaining fake cell phone numbers (with prepaid chips). All prevention to avoid scams is necessary since the crime studies every new operating system to be circumvented and, in this way, obtain gains illegally”, he says.

He also states that it is still necessary to understand whether the use of the CPF or CNPJ will be conditioned to only one account, since individuals and legal entities can have more than one bank account.

For Bueno, telephones and e-mails as keys make it easier for both payers and beneficiaries and allow the launch of solutions that even integrate the clients’ mobile phone book with the Pix module itself, reducing transaction steps.

“Thus, although we support and support actions that seek to increase the security of financial market clients, we understand that a deeper discussion with society is necessary so that this bill can achieve the expected results and help Pix to be a tool inclusive of payments in the country”, emphasizes Bueno.

main blows

The so-called “social engineering”, which consists of persuading the user to share personal data and banking information, is one of the main mechanisms that harm users of the payment system. Small Crixás, a city of 17,000 inhabitants in the state of Goiás, lost R$ 6 million in this fraud tactic.

In this type of scam, the victim is tricked into making a Pix thinking they are paying for a product or service, for example. The approaches are varied, according to Psafe, and the most common are:

Use of a commemorative date, such as Father’s Day, with fake pages that promise immediate transfer after registration;

Message that informs the victim that she has an amount to withdraw, simply by entering personal data to receive the Pix;

Use of the name of government programs, such as ‘Coup do Auxílio Brasil’, in which the message warns that the victim is entitled to the benefit. At this time, requests personal data from the user;

Approaches using the ‘Pix Robot’, for example. Scammers approach people on social media or messaging apps asking victims to transfer Pix with the promise that the robot will return an amount up to 10 times higher than the transferred amount;

To give credibility and a false sense of security, scammers use false testimonials, in which people claim to have received the money on the spot.

Plan your spending

Download a financial control worksheet for free to monitor your monthly expenses and track the evolution of your budget throughout the year:

Related