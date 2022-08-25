Bitcoin Futures Open Record Distance to Spot Market: What Are They Pricing?

Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), one of the largest derivatives markets in the world, have just traded at the biggest discount to spot prices in at least two and a half years. The move comes after a big drop in the market and just before the expiration of the August contracts.

Analysis house Arcane Research monitors the average difference between the next month’s Bitcoin futures on the CME – the next to expire – and the current market price of BTC itself for one-month periods.

On Monday (22), this difference showed futures for the following month at a 3.36% discount to the spot market value, the lowest recorded by the company’s database since January 1, 2020 – the CME Bitcoin futures have been trading since December 2017.

The percentage surpassed the biggest difference so far, of 2.39%, recorded on July 21, 2021, which was followed by a short squeeze (when there are too many short positions in an asset and it suddenly spikes), according to Arcane.

CME futures have been trading at a discount for the past two months but experienced a short-lived rally at the start of the month when there was a slight pick-up in the market. In early August, Bitcoin briefly hit the $25,000 level, but dropped back below $21,000 soon after.

“The increasing discounts on next month’s contracts could be explained in part by structural effects,” Vetle Lunde, an analyst at Arcane Research, said in a report.

The report points out that the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (BITO) ETF has started rolling its August contracts into contracts that expire later, possibly causing downward pressure on short-term contracts.

Rollover operations, especially in times of high market volatility, allow operating with price differentiation and capital protection.

On Monday (22), the Bitcoin ETF rolled over 1,000 contracts from August and will roll another 3,000 by Friday (26). According to Arcane, in previous periods, when the index fund rolled exposures, the following month’s contracts tended to be more discounted from the actual price of Bitcoin.

“Still, these extreme discounts didn’t show up during previous rollover periods,” Lunde said. “They could be a symptom of worsening liquidity or general reduced risk as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are having a tumultuous start to the week as the Dollar Strength Index advances to new highs.”

