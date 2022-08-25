Black musician arrested for the second time

support the 247

Brazil in fact | Rio de Janeiro – RJ) – The young musician Luiz Carlos Justino, 26, was once again unfairly arrested by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday (23). He was returning from a football match with a group of friends when he was approached by a blitz in Charitas, a neighborhood in the municipality of Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

It is the second time in two years that the cellist of the Orquestra de Cordas da Grota, from Niterói, has been arrested without evidence by the police. The first time, in 2020, the young man was arrested four days after photographic recognition made by a victim of robbery. He was acquitted by Judge Gabriel Stagi Hossman for total lack of evidence.

On the same day and time, the young man was working. Video records proved the defense. The judge who issued the release permit, André Luiz Nicolitt, shows distrust about the method of recognition by the police.

“It causes perplexity as the photo of someone primary, of good background, without any police passage will integrate photo albums in police headquarters as a suspect”, said the magistrate at the time.

On social media, Luiz recorded a video about what happened last Tuesday (23). He reported that he was prevented from communicating while in custody at the police station, and that the police made the “mistake” because the arrest warrant for the alleged robbery was still open.

“I had to prove again that I’m not a criminal. They promised me that they would dismiss the case because I managed to prove that it had nothing to do with it. And no one can explain it to me. It happened to me again, now that I’m recovering. Everyone should have the right to come and go, the right to have fun. But some people are forbidden, just because of our color”, said the young man, who is married and has a 5-year-old daughter.

The Grota Cultural Space offered solidarity to the cellist. The text states that Luiz is being supported by family and friends, and recovering, once again, from an injustice.

“We are already in contact with the lawyers and offering our dear Luiz all the necessary support. We are going to the end in the investigation of this case, so that such an atrocity does not happen again”, says the project that the musician has attended since he was a child.

