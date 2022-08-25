Black musician arrested for the second time

Abhishek Pratap 7 hours ago News Comments Off on Black musician arrested for the second time 4 Views

Young musician Luiz Carlos Justino, 26, was arrested without evidence by the police.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Is the iPhone 14 coming? Apple confirms event for September 7

Apple confirmed this Wednesday (24) that it will hold an event on September 7 at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved