Black woman stepped on by PM in SP: ‘It’s scary to find vehicles’

Two years and one month. That was the time it took the black woman, now 53 years old, immobilized on the ground in an approach by the Military Police, to leave the house again. The victim, who asked that her identity not be revealed, was attacked on May 30, 2020 in Parelheiros, on the outskirts of the south of São Paulo, while try to stop the police officers from beating two men. The agents were acquitted by the Military Justice on Tuesday (23).

She went back to work and left home just over a month ago. But it has been a daily challenge. “It’s scary because we find several vehicles on the way and I always remember everything”said to UOL News.

The wife and family live with fear of reprisals. “We get worried because we never know where the evil comes from,” he said.

When she learned of the decision of the Military Justice, which acquitted soldier João Paulo Servato, who had stepped on her neck, the merchant was outraged. “I didn’t expect this decision. I’m really upset.”

Despite the fear, she said she will not give up. “We are going to appeal. We cannot let such a serious situation go unpunished. With faith in God everything will work out, we will try to improve Brazilian law so that none of this happens to other people”.

What does the victim’s defense say? In a statement, lawyer Felipe Morandini, who is in charge of the victim’s defense, said he was “incredulous with the decision” of the Military Justice.

“The images are clear, and demonstrate the brutal and abusive aggressions suffered by the victim. The message is that the military police can do anything. They can attack, they can lie, and they can kill. It is a carte blanche given to barbarism”. The defender stated that he will appeal the decision as soon as it is published, which is scheduled for the 30th.

How was the decision? The Military Court of Justice acquitted, by three votes to two, soldier João Paulo Servato and corporal Ricardo de Morais Lopes, who also participated in the event, of the accusations of ideological falsehood and non-compliance with regulations.

Will the Public Prosecutor’s Office appeal? In a note sent to the report, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said it “regrets” the decision in the 1st instance and stated that it will wait for the publication of the sentence to appeal.

What happened? The victim, a black businesswoman who was 51 years old at the time, was attacked while trying to stop the police from beating two men.

How did the police position themselves on the case? At the police station, the military police officers involved in the incident claimed to have been attacked with an iron bar, punched and kicked at the scene.

What do the images show? The version presented by the police was denied based on the analysis of the video and the testimony of witnesses. The footage shows the victim being dragged across the asphalt to the car.

Three videos recorded by cell phones showed the action. In one of them, a military policeman appears stepping on the merchant’s neck, lying on the asphalt. In another, a PM appears pointing his gun at a young man, who took off his shirt with the intention of showing that he was unarmed. There is still a video that shows the trader beating a PM with the handle of a broom.

What are the injuries caused by aggression? The victim claimed that he was tripped during the approach and broke his leg with the blow.

After the approach, she said she went to the Grajaú General Hospital, where it was found that she had broken her tibia. She had her leg in a cast for 30 days and underwent surgery to place a rod and two pins.

The merchant and two customers were indicted at the time for resistance and disobedience.

A 51-year-old trader’s tibia broke us (left) after, according to her, a PM tripped her on May 30. On June 29, she had surgery to place a nail and two pins in the bone (right) Image: Personal Archive

Did the PM continue to act on the streets even after the video showed the black trader being stomped on the neck? A report from UOL News revealed that the aggressor was transferred to another battalion, where he continued to act on the streets for 45 days.

*With Herculano Barreto Filho, from UOL Newsin Sao Paulo