Bolsonaro at the market at Praça da Liberdade in BH – Politics

Thiago Rocha, 29, and Gabriela Soares, 35, followed the path of the reelection candidate since morning, in Pampulha. They sold banners, glasses, flags and T-shirts with national colors, as well as Bolsonaro’s words and face. The couple says they expected to sell more, but they understand that the fact that the act took place on a Wednesday may have hampered the movement.
“We expected sales to be better, but God blessed anyway. But we had more expectations. We invested not only in materials with the image of the president, but also of Brazil, because people should use it on the 7th (September, the celebration of Independence) and also at the World Cup”, said Thiago, who declared his vote for Bolsonaro, as well as the companion.
no kind of depredation
The Military Police did not record any type of depredation of the heritage of Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.
With fences protecting trees and monuments and many soldiers at various points in the square, no damage was reported to furniture and vegetation. But, as always, there is trampling on the lawn and some people climb on pillars of monuments. The square is listed by the State Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage of Minas Gerais (Iepha).
In addition, it received equipment with bold design standards with the renovation of benches and trash cans. The space was inaugurated in 1897 and has been listed as a heritage site for 40 years by the Minas Gerais State Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iepha). The total cost was BRL 5.2 million, BRL 2.8 million from Cemig and Vale in compensatory measures with the state, and the rest from PBH, which took care of public lighting, circulation works in the surroundings, etc.