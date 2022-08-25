Bolsonaro at the market at Praça da Liberdade in BH – Politics

Street vendors heard by the report said that the movement was smaller than expected (photo: Bernardo Estillac/EM/DA PRESS)

More than half of Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, was empty during the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). at 5:45 pm, the movement did not go beyond the area where the bandstand is, in the center of the space.

The re-election candidate spoke on top of an electric trio, at one end of the venue near the Liberty Palace.

Photo taken minutes before the start of Bolsonaro’s speech shows that movement was far from the bandstand, in the center of Praça da Liberdade (photo: Bernardo Estillac/EM/DA PRESS)

Street vendors heard by the report said that the movement was smaller than expected. One of them, who preferred not to be identified, said he follows Bolsonaro’s campaign across the country. The next stop will be in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo. L, he hopes to sell more.

Photo taken next to the trio where the president was speaking (photo: Denys Lacerda/EM/DA PRESS)

Thiago Rocha, 29, and Gabriela Soares, 35, followed the path of the reelection candidate since morning, in Pampulha. They sold banners, glasses, flags and T-shirts with national colors, as well as Bolsonaro’s words and face. The couple says they expected to sell more, but they understand that the fact that the act took place on a Wednesday may have hampered the movement.

“We expected sales to be better, but God blessed anyway. But we had more expectations. We invested not only in materials with the image of the president, but also of Brazil, because people should use it on the 7th (September, the celebration of Independence) and also at the World Cup”, said Thiago, who declared his vote for Bolsonaro, as well as the companion.

Brazilian flags and Seleo T-shirts were present on street vendors during Bolsonaro’s campaign (photo: Denys Lacerda/EM/DA PRESS)