Bolsonaro campaign prepares offensive on social networks against Lula during JN

The campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro, of the PL, is preparing an offensive on the internet during the interview that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the PT, will grant this Thursday, at 8:30 pm, on the National Journalgives Rede Globo. The idea is to use official channels and those of allies to, in real time, contest the PT’s statements, as well as explore possible slips.

The strategy will be adopted both by members of the campaign committee, including ministers, and by the group led by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), responsible for the president’s social networks and for providing Bolsonarista militancy on social networks.

The objective is at the same time to attack Lula and defend Bolsonaro, preventing PT supporters from dominating the discussions on the networks. The PL candidate’s campaign bets on the comparison between the two governments to try to reduce Lula’s advantage in the polls of voting intentions.

The assessment in the Bolsonarista core is that Lula is still an “analog candidate”, who has not learned to speak spontaneously on social networks, nor to react to the wear and tear caused by them. Therefore, the campaign argues that it is necessary to use this “advantage” of Bolsonaro’s supporters to balance the exposure that the former president will have on television and try to set a favorable narrative for the current holder of the Palácio do Planalto.

Bolsonaro was the first of the presidential candidates to be interviewed on the bench of the country’s most watched newscast, on Monday, the 22nd. As the columnist showed Beautiful Megalethe strategy for the interview was set up by Carlos Bolsonaro in a meeting with the president on Sunday at Palácio do Alvorada.

Bolsonaro’s interview had huge repercussions on social media. According to a survey carried out by Quaest, nine million people were impacted by publications about the Sabbath during its 40 minutes of airing. The survey also showed that 65% of the mentions were critical of the president, while 35% were positive about his participation.

Quaest also measured the peak moments of positive and negative citations about the president’s performance. The passages that most mobilized criticism were when Bolsonaro dealt with the polls and the October election; when he talked about the government’s role in the pandemic and about corruption in his management.