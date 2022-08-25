Bolsonaro considers not attending debates in the first round

× Bolsonaro on the plateau ramp

After the Saturday interview on Jornal Nacional, Jair Bolsonaro began to reevaluate whether he will attend the debates of the first round. The president’s office has already contacted some TV stations to inform them of the cancellation of the schedules.

Last night, Rede TV was informed of the withdrawal. Lula also said he is not going, which led the channel to cancel the event.

The assessment of the core of the campaign is that Bolsonaro’s exposure in the debates would only serve the competitors at this time. Paulo Guedes, Fábio Faria and Ciro Nogueira share the same thought that the candidate is doing well in the polls, slowly rising, while the PT candidate remains stagnant and seems to have reached his ceiling.

There are three other factors that discourage Bolsonaro from exposing him: the first is the expectation that food prices will start to fall in the coming weeks, after the reduction of fuels; the second is the campaign on TV and radio, which, as of tomorrow, will revive Lula’s corruption and anti-petismo; and finally, the belief in a contingent of silent voterswho do not declare their vote publicly, but who would be determined to press 22.

To hit the hammer, Bolsonaro also waits for Lula’s interview in Jornal Nacional. To interlocutors, he says he will not tolerate different treatment.