Bolsonaro does not fill Praça da Liberdade in Belo Horizonte

Bernardo Estillac – State of Minas

posted on 8/24/2022 8:07 PM / updated on 8/24/2022 8:08 PM



(credit: Bernardo Estillac/EM/DA PRESS)

More than half of Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, was empty during President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) speech. At 5:45 pm, there was little movement in the space reserved for supporters. Near the bandstand in the square, the movement was already small.

The reelection candidate spoke on top of an electric trio, at one end of the venue near the Palácio da Liberdade. Street vendors heard by the report said that the movement was smaller than expected.

One of them, who preferred not to be identified, said he follows Bolsonaro’s campaign across the country. The next stop will be in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo. There, he hopes to sell more.



