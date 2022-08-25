Bolsonaro evaluates not attending first-round debates; Lula must participate

The first presidential debate of the election campaign is scheduled for Sunday, the 28th; The program will be broadcast by a pool of vehicles, formed by Grupo Bandeirantes, TV Cultura, UOL portal and Folha de S. Paulo newspaper

Lula and Bolsonaro polarize the presidential race, according to polls



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) evaluates not attending the first round debates. According to the Young pan, the hard core of the reelection campaign believes that the matter needs to be better debated. At the moment, however, the federal chief executive is inclined not to participate in the events, on the grounds that the exposure could put a brake on his gradual growth, as indicated by the polls of voting intentions released in recent days. However, one wing of the campaign tries to convince the president to change his mind and participate in the commitments on the stations. The first presidential debate of the election campaign is scheduled for Sunday, the 28th. The program will be broadcast by a pool of vehicles, formed by all radio and television channels of Grupo Bandeirantes, in addition to the UOLthe newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and the TV Cultura.

On the other hand, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent and leader of polls for voting intentions, is studying participating in debates. Campaign committee members interviewed by the Young pan evaluate with good eyes the PT’s going to the programs. Lula’s allies, however, point out that the presence of the former president is not conditioned to the participation of the current president of the Republic. PT leaders admit that the country’s ex-mandatory would benefit from the absence of his biggest opponent. “Lula without Bolsonaro in the debate is a point for Lula to speak alone to millions of Brazilians. And still [dá a oportunidade de] say that Bolsonaro runs away from the debate,” an interlocutor of the former president told the report.

Bolsonaro’s decision not to attend the debates in the first round is already having an impact on broadcasters’ programming. To Jovem Pan, the press office of TV network! confirmed that he canceled his program, scheduled for September 2. The commitment would also be carried out in a pool format, with the participation of the portals metropolises and the antagonist. According to reports made to the report, the campaign of the President of the Republic sought the TV network! on Tuesday night, the 23rd, to inform that the head of the federal executive would not be present at the station. As former President Lula will not go either, the debate was cancelled. Officially, however, the broadcaster only says that the decision was made “because there was no confirmation from all the guests”.