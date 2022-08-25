Bolsonaro in BH: see who was on the platform at Praça da Liberdade

Nikolas Ferreira speaks this Wednesday in BH during a rally by Jair Bolsonaro (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) The speech by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and re-election candidate in the October 2022 elections, between late afternoon and early evening this Wednesday (24/8), at Praça da Liberdade, in Belo Horizonte , had strong names of Bolsonarism in Minas Gerais and in the capital of Minas Gerais, but without some “figures” who participated in other political acts. Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG), candidate for the Government of Minas, candidate for vice president Braga Netto (PL) and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, for example, did not participate in this Wednesday’s act.

The three were, for example, at the official launch of Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign, on Monday (15/8) of last week, in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata region. On the occasion, Michelle and Braga Netto spoke on the platform, while Viana chose not to speak – this Wednesday, the candidate for the Minas Gerais government stated that he was “finishing the TV program that starts on Friday”, according to the senator’s team.

Without these “figures”, other politicians stole the spotlight on the spot in BH. There were, in all, ten minutes of speeches until Bolsonaro’s turn, who closed the work of the rally.

They were: Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG), federal deputy seeking reelection; Colonel Sandro (PL), state deputy candidate for reelection; Marcelo lvaro Antnio (PL-MG), federal deputy candidate for reelection; Caporezzo (PL), a councilor from Uberlndia who is trying to be a state deputy; Bruno Engler (PL), state deputy candidate for reelection; Nikolas Ferreira (PL), BH councilor who is trying to be elected as a federal deputy; Cleitinho (PSC), state deputy running for the Senate; Lincoln Portela (PL-MG), federal deputy candidate for reelection; Sergeant Rodrigues (PL), state deputy seeking re-election; and Brbara Te Atualizei, influencer.



see gallery . 16 Photos At Praça da Liberdade, in BH, street vendors sell products from President Jair Bolsonaro

(photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA press )

The politicians defended, among several agendas considered conservative, the vote for Bolsonaro in Minas Gerais. lvaro Antnio, for example, went so far as to say that it was a “war of communication”.

“Our communication war. It is very important to talk to neighbors, relatives, work colleagues so that we can win these elections in the first round”, he said.