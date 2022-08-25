Bolsonaro in BH: see who was on the platform at Praça da Liberdade

The speech by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), president of the Republic and re-election candidate in the October 2022 elections, between late afternoon and early evening this Wednesday (24/8), at Praça da Liberdade, in Belo Horizonte , had strong names of Bolsonarism in Minas Gerais and in the capital of Minas Gerais, but without some “figures” who participated in other political acts.
Senator Carlos Viana (PL-MG), candidate for the Government of Minas, candidate for vice president Braga Netto (PL) and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, for example, did not participate in this Wednesday’s act.
On the occasion, Michelle and Braga Netto spoke on the platform, while Viana chose not to speak – this Wednesday, the candidate for the Minas Gerais government stated that he was “finishing the TV program that starts on Friday”, according to the senator’s team.
Without these “figures”, other politicians stole the spotlight on the spot in BH. There were, in all, ten minutes of speeches until Bolsonaro’s turn, who closed the work of the rally.
They were: Junio Amaral (PL-MG), federal deputy seeking reelection; Colonel Sandro (PL), state deputy candidate for reelection; Marcelo lvaro Antnio (PL-MG), federal deputy candidate for reelection; Caporezzo (PL), a councilor from Uberlndia who is trying to be a state deputy; Bruno Engler (PL), state deputy candidate for reelection; Nikolas Ferreira (PL), BH councilor who is trying to be elected as a federal deputy; Cleitinho (PSC), state deputy running for the Senate; Lincoln Portela (PL-MG), federal deputy candidate for reelection; Sergeant Rodrigues (PL), state deputy seeking re-election; and Brbara Te Atualizei, influencer.
The politicians defended, among several agendas considered conservative, the vote for Bolsonaro in Minas Gerais. lvaro Antnio, for example, went so far as to say that it was a “war of communication”.
“Our communication war. It is very important to talk to neighbors, relatives, work colleagues so that we can win these elections in the first round”, he said.
Bolsonaro arrived in BH in the early afternoon, leaving Brasilia. He landed at Pampulha Airport and, from there, went to Betim, a city in the Metropolitan Region, where he met with religious leaders and business people.
Later, Bolsonaro returned to the Pampulha Region. From Pampulha, he left by motorbike to Praça da Liberdade. After the act, the president returned federal capital.
Bolsonaro in Minas
This is Bolsonaro’s third visit to Minas in less than two weeks. On Monday (15) of last week, the president officially launched the re-election campaign during an act in Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata region.
On Friday (19), Bolsonaro fulfilled a presidential agenda. He was in BH for the installation ceremony of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6).
Eleies 2022
Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Felipe d’vila (Novo), Lo Pricles (UP), Pablo Maral (Pros), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (Unio) are other names that stand as candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.
For the Government of Minas, Kalil (PSD), Lorene Figueiredo (Psol), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB), Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Indira Xavier (UP), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Cabo Tristo ( PMB) run for the governor’s seat.
Alexandre Silveira (PSD), Cleitinho (PSC), Marcelo Aro (PP), Bruno Miranda (PDT), Dirlene Marques (PSTU), Irani Gomes (PRTB), Naomi de Almeida (PCO), Pastor Altamiro Alves (PTB) and Sara Azevedo (Psol) are vying for the post of senator for Minas.
This year’s elections take place on October 2. If necessary, the second round will take place on the 30th of the same month – valid only for the president and governor.