Bolsonaro leads in Santa Catarina with 50% of voting intentions, says Ipec; Lula has 25%

NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP – EVARISTO SA / AFP



The president Jair Bolsonarocandidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL), leads the voting intentions among voters in Santa Catarina. This is what the most recent survey of the ipec (formerly Ibope), released this Wednesday, 24th. In the state, the current chief executive has 50% voter support for a continuity government, which represents a 25 percentage point advantage over the former president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which would add up to 25% of votes, if the elections. In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT) scores 6%, being technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB), who has 3%. Also on the list of presidential candidates, Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Vera (PSTU) scored 1%, while Léo Péricles (UP), Roberto Jefferson (PTB) and Soraya Thronicke ( União Brasil) did not score. Blanks and nulls represent 5% and undecided 7%. If this local scenario was repeated nationwide, the president’s reelection could take place in the first round, scheduled to take place on October 2. However, Bolsonaro’s advantageous scenario is far from being hegemonic in the country. Considering the national survey by IPEC, the advantage belongs to former President Lula, who is the main choice of 44% of respondents, against 32% of Bolsonaro, according to a poll on August 15. The survey this Wednesday, 24, heard 800 people between the 20th and 23rd of August. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.