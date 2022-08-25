Bolsonaro says that Renata Vasconcellos ‘lied’ in an interview with Jornal Nacional

Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Paulo Lopes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Wednesday (24) accused journalist Renata Vasconcellos of lying during the interview he gave to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo.

“You saw on Monday on Saturday, on Globo, Renata saying that the policy was ‘stay at home if you can’. A lie,” the president said.

“Globo’s artists launched a ‘stay at home’ campaign. Should we fight the virus? Yes, we did our part, sending money to all the mayors and governors in Brazil and serving the most humble,” she continued.

According to the UOL portal, the mandatory declaration took place on an agenda with mayors in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Among the topics covered in the interview conducted by Renata and William Bonner, the Chief Executive spoke about the covid-19 pandemic.

The reelection candidate refused to go back on the mockery made with victims of the disease, said he sympathized with them, but stood against what he called “political correctness”.

According to the Reuters news agency, an old speech by the journalist circulates on social media. What happens, however, is that the recording was edited, thus omitting the part in which she says that people should stay at home during the pandemic if they could.

NATIONAL JOURNAL SABBATH

O Jornal Nacional, from TV Globotraditionally holds a quiz with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who are best placed in electoral polls.

The questioning is conducted by the presenters of Jornal Nacional: William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos. The interviews take place at Globo’s studios in Rio de Janeiro.

The examination by which candidates will be submitted is considered essential by campaign strategists, who see a good possibility of being able to “punch the bubble” and expose their ideas on the country’s most watched newscast. The Jornal Nacional hearings provide for 40 minutes of participation for each candidate.

The first presidential candidate interviewed was the current president and candidate for reelection. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Bolsonaro opened the series of interviews on Monday (22). Ciro Gomes, from PDTwill be interviewed on Tuesday (23). Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will participate on Thursday (25) and Simone Tebet (MDB) will close the series on Friday (26).

The selection of candidates was based on the five best places in the electoral poll released by Datafolha on July 28: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Tebet and André Janones (Forward). Janones, however, decided to withdraw his candidacy.

The order of interviews and dates were decided in a draw held on 1 August with party representatives.