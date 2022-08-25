Bonner returns to protocol posture in a lukewarm interview with Ciro on ‘JN’

Ciro Gomes must have been inspired by the successful pacifist strategy of the previous interviewee, Jair Bolsonaro, and showed his ‘peace and love’ version when he was covered in the ‘Jornal Nacional’.

“Candidates come trained for a tone that is not aggressive, this escapes his personality, it gives the impression that he is controlling himself”, analyzed commentator Mauro Paulino on GloboNews.

It was a lukewarm interview, with an excess of technical terms about economics. The former governor of Ceará did well when he spoke directly to the viewer, selling his fish.

In the first 5 minutes, Renata Vasconcellos stood out by elegantly confronting him about the “sometimes offensive” attacks against Bolsonaro and Lula.

Dissatisfied with Ciro's rambling, the anchor insisted on the topic until she heard him admit that he could review his verbiage.







Ciro Gomes used a lot of technical data in his interview on ‘JN’ Photo: Playback/Facebook

William Bonner returned to his usual tone, without the excessive irony seen in the Saturday with Bolsonaro. The journalist’s stance towards the president generated harsh criticism. The mocking laughter reproduced in memes was really inappropriate.

Anchors have been asking long questions. With Ciro, they occupied 25% of the time (10 of the 40 minutes). They need to be more objective.

In the preview of the audience, the interview with the pedestrian had an average of 28 points, 4 less than the participation of Jair Bolsonaro in the ‘JN’ on Monday (22).