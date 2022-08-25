Brasmarket poll: Bolsonaro at the forefront of the presidential race – Politica

According to a new Brasmarket survey, the president leads the voting intentions of the electoral dispute (photo: Reproduction/AFP) A new Brasmarket survey, commissioned by the Rio De Janeiro State Supermarkets Association, released this Wednesday (8/24), points to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the forefront of the presidential race. According to the survey, the chief executive has 41% of voting intentions. Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) appears next, with 32.9%.

Ciro Gomes (PT) appears in third position, with 4.3% of voting intentions. Simone Tebet (MDB) follows with 3.3%. Vera Lcia (PSTU) has 0.4% point in the survey. Pablo Maral (Pros) and Felipe d’vila (Novo) scored 0.3%.

Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Eymael appear in the survey with 0.2%, while Soraya Thronicke (Unio), 0.1%. Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score in the survey.

White and null votes reach 7.9% and undecided, 9.4%.

The survey was carried out between August 20 and 22 and included 2,000 respondents aged 16 and over in Minas Gerais. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.