Brasmarket poll: Bolsonaro at the forefront of the presidential race – Politica

A new Brasmarket survey, commissioned by the Rio De Janeiro State Supermarkets Association, released this Wednesday (8/24), points to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the forefront of the presidential race. According to the survey, the chief executive has 41% of voting intentions. Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) appears next, with 32.9%.
Leonardo Pricles (UP) and Eymael appear in the survey with 0.2%, while Soraya Thronicke (Unio), 0.1%. Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score in the survey.
White and null votes reach 7.9% and undecided, 9.4%.
Stimulated research:
- Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41%
- Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT): 32.9%
- Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4.3%
- Simone Tebet (MDB): 3.3%
- Vera Lcia (PSTU): 0.4%
- Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.3%
- Felipe d’vila (New): 0.3%
- Leonardo Pricles (UP): 0.2%
- Eymael (DC): 0.2%
- Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0.1%
- Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%
- Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%
The survey was carried out between August 20 and 22 and included 2,000 respondents aged 16 and over in Minas Gerais. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais