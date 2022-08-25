Brazil faces Cuba and starts the fight for the tetra at the World Cup | volleyball

In one year, everything changed. By missing the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, Brazil saw its favorite aura shudder. After decades, he found himself threatened. The unexpected drops in this year’s Nations League added to the pressure and pushed the team from the top of the rankings after more than twenty years. As of this Friday, however, the selection tries a fresh start. Upon entering the court of the Ljubljana gym to face Cuba, Renan Dal Zotto’s team will make their debut at the 2022 Men’s Volleyball World Cup under suspicious eyes. Still, he will try to prove himself strong to seek his fourth title in the competition.

Renan Dal Zotto knows that the team is going through a turbulent time. The fall from the top of the ranking made the critics turn to the selection. In the process of being renewed, he says that the team is still looking for its best form. Still, he believes in a balance at the World Cup, which also hosts Poland.

– The keyword is process. Every renovation is a process, it takes time. There is no magic that you put a boy on and it will work overnight. Thinking as a team, this mix of more experienced players will add a lot to these boys. We had some moments in the Nations League where we lost players. Mandatory, the kids had to play. The new ranking format is a bit ungrateful, you can’t make mistakes. More than ever, we have to focus and seek our best. Many teams don’t care about that. These are models that we have to understand. In ours, we always seek the best possible performance, but also focusing on renewal.

Brazilian volleyball team trains in France to compete in the world championship

Brazil arrives at the World Cup without the favorite label. France, Poland and the United States emerge as the main candidates for the title of the competition. Renan, however, believes in open competition.

– Today there is a huge balance between six, seven teams. France is, without a doubt, the best team in the world. The United States has grown too much, a team that is also running strong. And Poland is perhaps the one with the most human capital. It’s an open competition, everyone goes with what’s best at that moment. It will be a competition that will guide us well to see how we are doing.

Multiverse of the Volleyball World Cup: Bruninho

The team arrives at the World Cup with important absences. At the beginning of training, Isac asked to be released due to back problems. He was replaced by Aracaju, who will go to his first Worlds. Lucão also got injured during the training period in France. He’s been confirmed on the final roster, but he’s still not at his best. Earlier, still in the League, Alan suffered an Achilles tendon injury. Thus, he made room for Wallace’s return to the group.

– I’m feeling fine physically. I still have room to improve tactically and technically. I think with time I will get used to it all. The guys are dosing a little the amount with me. This is important so as not to extrapolate before and break up ahead. I made it very clear to Renan. “I’m willing to try to help, but if I don’t feel well physically, if I’m way below the world level, I’m sorry, but I won’t be able to go for going. I want to go to add” – said the opposite.

Multiverse of the Volleyball World Cup: Wallace

2022 Men’s Volleyball World Cup squad Player Position Bruninho lifter Cachopa lifter darlan Opposite Wallace Opposite Felipe Roque Opposite Lucarelli pointer loyal pointer rodriguinho pointer Hadrian pointer lucão Central Flávio Central Aracaju Central Maique Libero Thales Libero

Multiverse of the Volleyball World Cup: Lucão

The first phase of the World Cup brings together six groups, with four teams in each one. The top two from each bracket advance, as do the four best third-placed teams. The teams then advance to the round of 16, with knockout games. The classifieds then advance to the quarterfinals in search of a spot in the semis. The decision is scheduled for September 11 in Poland.

Men’s Volleyball World Cup 2022 A group group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Ukraine Brazil Poland France Italy Argentina Serbia Japan United States Slovenia Canada Will Tunisia Cuba Mexico Germany Turkey Netherlands Puerto Rico Qatar Bulgaria Cameroon China Egypt

