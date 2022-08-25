Brazil records 190 new deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases is lowest in 3 months | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (24) 190 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 683,131 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 151 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -26% indicating downtrend .

The moving average of known cases approached the 15,000 mark in the lowest value in just over 90 days (see details further below).

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. In Rondônia, one death was subtracted from the accumulated total due to a correction.

In total, the country registered 17,214 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,326,815 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 15,245, the lowest value recorded since May 25 (when it was at 14,455), 91 days ago. The variation was -32% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (5 states): PA, AM, GO, RN, TO

PA, AM, GO, RN, TO In stability (5 states): AP, BA, AL, PE, RS

AP, BA, AL, PE, RS In fall (16 states and the DF): CE, PR, PI, MS, ES, SP, PB, RO, AC, MA, RJ, SC, RR, MT, SE, DF, MG

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).