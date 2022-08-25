Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden, is already in Curitiba (and taking ‘all’)

Iron Maiden’s concert in Curitiba is only on Saturday (27). But the singer, Bruce Dickinson, is already in Curitiba and decided to enjoy Wednesday (24) drinking beer and visiting a museum.

Bruce was at the Bodebrown factory, in the Hauer neighborhood, in Curitiba, which created the only beer outside England that bears a brand of the band: Trooper Brasil IPA. As informed by the brewery’s advisors, Bruce was always invited to visit the factory, but when he came to Brazil, he never had time. This time, he dedicated the agenda to the program. He warned “at the last minute” and showed up there.

Bruce had a long chat with the Bodebrown team and, of course, tasted the brand’s various labels. The Trooper Brasil IPA beer was made by brothers Samuel and Paulo Cavalcanti, brewers at Bodebrown, together with the musician, who is also a brewer. The formula, studied by the three, came in the form of the addition of cocoa nibs and the hop blend that reveals notes of tropical fruits such as mango.

The cocoa nibs added to Trooper come from Ilhéus, Bahia. They are mixed with the hop blend added in dry hopping (Sorachi Ace, Amarillo and Sabro). The combination gives a low bitterness to the beer, which still has a soft malt flavor, 5% alcohol content and subtle notes of cocoa, white chocolate and mango.

The invitation to create a label with Iron Maiden was made at the end of 2017. The beer took two years to develop. Launched in 2019, it has won several awards, including the silver medal at the Brussels Beer Challenge international festival (Belgium).

Aces high

After the beer, Bruce, who is also an airline pilot, decided to visit an aircraft museum, the WS Museum, located in Campo Largo, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba.

Despite the show being only on Saturday, the press office did not inform if Bruce will continue in Curitiba until Saturday, or if he has just come to visit these places.

Bruce Dickinson is already in Curitiba and decided to enjoy Wednesday (24) drinking beer at the Bodebrown factory, which produces the Trooper Brasil IPA. (Photo: Publicity)

