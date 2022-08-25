Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s ex, bets on thong and collects praise

Bruna Biancardi, influencer, shocked followers by appearing in a blue thong bikini, in an explosive photo on the web. Compliments were inevitable.

“Everything is beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “Wonderful”, “Perfection”, “Goddess”, “She is all perfect, makes you want to keep it in a box”, “What a mermaid”, “Musa”, My bb”, “You is very beautiful”, “Greetings”fired.

Advertising Could not load ad

Recently, the influencer shared on the web that her dream came true: meeting the singer Sandy! “Seriously, this is the way to Sandy’s dressing room. We have to pretend fullness, let’s pretend that everything is fine. Oh my heart, I’m so nervous.” commented behind the scenes until the moment that finally met the singer. “She is so beautiful”said.

Bruna Biancardi accumulates more than 1 million followers on the social network and invests heavily in sensual clicks on the web.

End of romance with Neymar

It was brief. Bruna Biancardi no longer date the player Neymar. Without beating around the bush, she commented on the subject in a textão in the stories to leave no doubt!

“I’ve always been very into mine and you know it, but since I’m constantly involved in gossip, I prefer to make it clear around here that I’m not in a relationship anymore – it’s been a while – and no, there was no cheating. Don’t believe everything that appears out there…I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family! Please stop wrapping my name! Thanks”vented.

READ MORE: Ivete Sangalo accepts William Bonner’s apology after the presenter’s gaffe