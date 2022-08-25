Caio Blat appears next to his son Antônio

Actor Caio Blat made a rare public appearance with Antônio, his 19-year-old son. The duo went to honor the release of the film “O Debate”, in São Paulo.

The feature is based on the book of the same name by Jorge Furtado and Guel Arraes – who also wrote the script – which imagines the backstage of a debate between Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL).

Starring Debora Bloch and Paulo Betti, the project marks Caio Blat’s debut in film direction.

rapprochement

In May 2021, Caio Blat broke the silence and talked about what it was like to get closer to Antônio, as a result of his relationship with singer Ana Ariel.

In an interview with “JP” magazine, the TV Globo actor said that he spent a lot of time away from his son, but that the two resumed ties. According to Blat, today Antonio is the “idol” of Bento, his youngest, from his marriage to actress Maria Ribeiro.

In February of the same year, Caio Blat celebrated Antonio’s 18th birthday, posed for photos with his son and did not skimp on the praise of the young man, whom he referred to as an “honorable and sweet” person.

To Splash, in December of last year, Antônio highlighted the joy of having his father at the high school graduation party.

“My father came from Rio just for my graduation, arrived in Campinas at 8:45 pm and took a flight back at 7 am the next day, because he was in the middle of shooting a new movie. This attitude shows that he is very dedicated to our father-son relationship, and it was certainly the greatest graduation gift”.

Antonio explains that since 2016, when he was 13 years old, he came into contact with his famous father and gives details of his proximity to the actor.

“Our relationship is very good. We have daily contact, he always supports me and is always interested in my grades like a father should do. He is also concerned and gives me advice.”