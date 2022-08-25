Caio Maciel has broken glass in attempted robbery

Caio Maciel, one of the presenters of “Globo Esporte SP” (TV Globo), suffered an attempted robbery this morning in São Paulo. The journalist shared the scare with his followers on social media.

According to Caio, he was stopped in traffic, inside his car, when a thief broke the front window on the passenger side, in an attempt to steal the cell phone that was on the dashboard.

“‘Good news’ this Wednesday morning,” he quipped. “I was stuck in traffic with my cell phone on hold and some motherfucker broke my window trying to steal my cell phone. Look what this guy did,” she said, her voice breaking.

He explained how he prevented the object from being taken: “I managed to grab his arm, the guy ran away scared because he couldn’t take his cell phone and it leaked.”

The sports reporter took the moment to alert his followers.

I’m scared as fuck. I’m just doing these stories to alert the crowd, because these motherfuckers want to steal anyway. So stay tuned there, because there is no salvation. Gaius Maciel

Caio Maciel showed the damage done to his car in an attempted robbery Image: Playback/Instagram

Caio shared a photo of the damage to the glass with the caption: “How angry. Pqp”. Hours later, he showed that he managed to plug the hole with the help of other employees of the station.

The journalist also reassured and thanked the support of his followers: “Thanks for the messages, it was a scare for the dog. I’m fine, the anger has passed, everything has passed, now it’s time to chase,” he concluded.