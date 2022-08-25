Caixa will increase the financing term for Casa Verde e Amarela by 5 years – News

CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal) plans to offer, as of September 1st, real estate financing with a payment term of up to 35 years for the CVA, the Casa Verde e Amarela program. Currently, the time limit for this type of operation is 30 years.

The information was provided by Caixa’s housing executive director, Rodrigo Wermelinger. “The measure will help bring more people into this market,” he says. Wermelinger participated in a debate on popular housing with entrepreneurs at Secovi-SP (Sindicato da Habitação), in São Paulo, this Wednesday (24), and then spoke with Estadão/Broadcast.





According to him, this Wednesday the President of the Republic must sanction the provisional measure 1,107, which extends the deadline for real estate financing with resources from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) from 30 to 35 years. Casa Verde e Amarela is the main destination for the fund’s resources.

The state bank already works with a financing term of 35 years outside the housing program, in lines of credit that use savings account resources. The new measure is highly anticipated by entrepreneurs in the construction sector, as the increase in the payment term in the CVA will allow the dilution of the value of the property installments over time, stimulating the closing of new contracts.





diluted payment

A financing of R$ 200 thousand in 30 years, for example, generates initial installments of R$ 1,686, in a calculation based on today’s conditions. This amount would drop to R$ 1,607 considering a rate of 7% per year in the SAC System and a financing term of 35 years.

The background for editing the new provisional measure is the skyrocketing construction costs, which made many entrepreneurs suspend launches of projects within the housing program, because the accounts were no longer closed. From then on, there was an articulation between entrepreneurs with the federal government and the FGTS council to increase subsidies to the population served by the CVA. The intention was to reduce interest rates and broaden the income range of beneficiaries.





Caixa’s housing director said he does not expect major operational difficulties with the extended term in the FGTS lines. “Our mortgage loan portfolio is paid by customers in ten years, on average. Whenever they earn the thirteenth or extra money, they try to amortize”, he said.

On average, delinquency in the housing portfolio is less than 2%. Wermelinger does not open the data on the FGTS lines, but said that they are controlled and are not a cause for concern.

Currently, CEF is responsible for 99.9% of loans with FGTS resources. Until 2014, its share was 80%, and the remaining share was held by Banco do Brasil, which gradually left the branch. From January to July this year, Caixa’s hiring in the segment reached R$ 34.8 billion.





Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.