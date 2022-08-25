Call of Duty Ghosts coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty Ghosts seen as part of Xbox Game Pass, mistake or is Microsoft’s billion-dollar purchase close to completion? Awaiting the conclusion of Microsoft’s mega acquisition of Activision Blizzard, on social media many users express their impatience daily because the mega deal worth almost 70 billion dollars that will bring many teams and some teams Xbox Game Studios under the wing of the iconic IPs of videogames reach the final stage.

Among them, of course, we find the series Call of Duty that for 20 years has been releasing a new episode annually and that, thanks to the 2007 boost with Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare , has brought billions of dollars into Activision’s coffers and made consoles the battleground of housewives to the sound of exclusivity on the content between Xbox before and PlayStation after.

However, that’s not what we want to talk about in this news, according to what emerged on twitter, someone captured a screenshot that, if confirmed, could foreshadow juicy news for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

According to what emerged, in fact, Call of Duty Ghost seems to be within the offer of the Xbox Game Passas can be seen in the following tweet:

It is clearly too early to say whether this addition or possible such is real, it could be a mistake if we find it difficult to think that this could be the explanation. It is also true that tomorrow the Xbox event dedicated to Gamescom is scheduled, during which news maybe dedicated to the Call of Duty series may be announced, taking into account that the acquisition by Microsoft is proceeding very well after the first approval by the Saudi regulator. However, at the moment we cannot yet consider the information that has emerged as fully reliable, but we are confident that the situation will evolve in the coming hours.

Call of Duty Ghosts debuted with a teaser trailer on May 1, 2013 and was released on November 5 of the same year as a cross-gen PS3/Xbox 360 and PS4 and Xbox One generation article that debuted in November 2013 throughout the world.